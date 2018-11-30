Cameron's voice has made a difference

AS CYCLING safety advocate Cameron Frewer's voice lives on, one Sunshine Coast cyclist says his death has not been in vain.

Matthew Eaton, of Caloundra, had a near miss earlier this year, just 2km away from where Mr Frewer was killed on November 5.

He was turning right from Ivadale Blvd when he was taken out by a driver who he said was not paying attention.

Shine Lawyers is currently assisting Mr Eaton in gaining compensation for his injuries and rehabilitation.

Now, he says drivers' attitudes toward the safe passing laws have changed, and it's all thanks to Mr Frewer.

"Following from Cameron's accident, I did notice quite a lot of people giving a lot more room than they usually would," Mr Eaton said.

"Not that those people would have been unsafe in the first place, but they were sort of giving that little bit extra.

He said the extra space drivers were giving him and other cyclists was "really obvious".

"I wasn't just imagining it, all the riders pointed it out," he said.

"It's particularly obvious when you have to merge right to turn. Normally no one would wait for you ... but there was lots of people that were actually slowing down to let you in.

"That's where it probably most stuck out."

Cameron Frewer was farewelled last Friday. Patrick Woods

Mr Eaton said roads had been noticeably safer in the past few weeks, allowing him to feel more comfortable going for his regular rides.

"I think people have just been that tad more courteous, which has shown," he said.

While he wasn't sure if the changes in attitude would last, he said it was important to keep Mr Frewer's legacy of road safety alive.

"To make that patience and courteousness last is the challenge for, I suppose the government ultimately, but everyone," he said.

He said it was easy to remember Mr Frewer's death and be aware of road safety while driving past the memorial site on Caloundra Rd, but more needed to be done to continue that awareness.

"Those flowers aren't going to last forever," he said.

"If there was some way that it could be carried on to always be in people's minds then that would be fantastic."

Mr Eaton said since his many near misses on the roads, he had "given up" on proper enforcement of the safe passing laws.

"The 1 metre passing law is fantastic, and the whole purpose is to get more people out on bikes," he said.

"But it's just not enforceable.

"You're trusting the driver's goodwill to obey it."

The only way to ensure the safe passing laws were being upheld was through positive re-enforcement, Mr Eaton said.

"You just can't punish people for it. It's just too hard to prove," he said.

"There must be some way of doing a campaign that trusts more on people's goodwill rather than punishment."