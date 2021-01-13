Camp proposed for workers at Shoalwater Bay project

Australian Army soldiers of the 8th/9th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, arrive at Sabina Point, Shoalwater Bay Training Area. Photo: LSIS Jake Badior

A workers camp has been proposed to be temporarily built at Marlborough to support workers deployed on the $1 billion upgrades at Shoalwater Bay.

Construction company Laing O'Rourke were awarded the contract for the works in 2018.

They have now submitted a development application to the Livingstone Shire Council for non-resident workforce accommodation for 243 persons on Kunwarara Rd, Marlborough.

The camp would be located adjacent to the Marlborough Caravan Park on land that is currently used for livestock.

Subject site plans for the workers camp.

The camp would have a drop-off zone, parking area, site office, demountable accommodation buildings and numerous amenity buildings.

The application notes the camp would provide temporary accommodation for 237 workers and six staff for construction activities in Shoalwater Bay for approximately 30 months.

The workers would operate on a 10 days on, four days off, roster and workers would be bussed to the camp and the worksite.

Proposed site layout for the camp.

The Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative Facilities project involves constructing new and upgrading existing facilities and infrastructure at Shoalwater Bay Training Area north of Rockhampton.

The area is used by the Australian Defence Force and Singapore Armed Forces for training activities.

The development application for the workers camp is yet to be approved by the council.