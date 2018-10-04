Campaign launched in Rockhampton to dob in a dealer

ROCKHAMPTON residents are being asked to help Crime Stoppers and the Queensland Police Service by reporting anything they know about drug-dealing offences.

The Dob in a Dealer campaign is a nation-wide program funded by the Federal Government to stop Australia's supply chain of illicit drugs including methylamphetamine (ICE), cocaine, MDMA, heroin and cannabis.

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO, Trevor O'Hara, said public support would help police intervene with criminals and organised crime gangs responsible for the manufacture and supply of these drugs.

"Criminal drug related activity is not only costing millions of dollars in healthcare and law enforcement, but it is tragically and unnecessarily costing human lives,” Mr O'Hara said.

In 2017, more than $100,000 worth of drugs was seized and more than 870 reports in the Rockhampton region were made to Crime Stoppers Queensland.

"Through Dob in a Dealer, we're not asking you to dob in your mates,” Mr O'Hara said.

"We're asking you to be a mate, and look after the welfare for friends, family and colleagues by reporting to Crime Stoppers anything you have seen or heard that could relate to the import, manufacture or supply of illicit drugs. You don't have to have the complete story. Your small piece of information could be the missing piece of the puzzle.”

CRIMESTOPPERS:

If you have information about someone who is manufacturing or dealing in drugs call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppers.com.au.