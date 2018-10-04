Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Capricornia police officers and Crime Stoppers staff with MP Barry O'Rouke at the Rockhampton launch.
Capricornia police officers and Crime Stoppers staff with MP Barry O'Rouke at the Rockhampton launch. Contributed
News

Campaign launched in Rockhampton to dob in a dealer

vanessa jarrett
by
4th Oct 2018 3:18 PM

ROCKHAMPTON residents are being asked to help Crime Stoppers and the Queensland Police Service by reporting anything they know about drug-dealing offences.

The Dob in a Dealer campaign is a nation-wide program funded by the Federal Government to stop Australia's supply chain of illicit drugs including methylamphetamine (ICE), cocaine, MDMA, heroin and cannabis.

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO, Trevor O'Hara, said public support would help police intervene with criminals and organised crime gangs responsible for the manufacture and supply of these drugs.

"Criminal drug related activity is not only costing millions of dollars in healthcare and law enforcement, but it is tragically and unnecessarily costing human lives,” Mr O'Hara said.

In 2017, more than $100,000 worth of drugs was seized and more than 870 reports in the Rockhampton region were made to Crime Stoppers Queensland.

"Through Dob in a Dealer, we're not asking you to dob in your mates,” Mr O'Hara said.

"We're asking you to be a mate, and look after the welfare for friends, family and colleagues by reporting to Crime Stoppers anything you have seen or heard that could relate to the import, manufacture or supply of illicit drugs. You don't have to have the complete story. Your small piece of information could be the missing piece of the puzzle.”

CRIMESTOPPERS:

If you have information about someone who is manufacturing or dealing in drugs call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppers.com.au.

crimestoppers dob in a dealer rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rural CQ town surviving amidst harsh drought

    premium_icon Rural CQ town surviving amidst harsh drought

    News New couple take on the local shop despite hard times in the economy

    Tragic loss: Beautiful Olivia remembered in special tributes

    premium_icon Tragic loss: Beautiful Olivia remembered in special tributes

    Community FRIENDS, family and strangers mourn loss of beloved Rocky student

    72 year old arrested on multiple rape and assault charges

    premium_icon 72 year old arrested on multiple rape and assault charges

    Crime VICTIMS were teenage boys at time of incidents

    Did Coombe cause Central Queensland Rugby Union's collapse?

    premium_icon Did Coombe cause Central Queensland Rugby Union's collapse?

    Crime The answer will determine how long he spends in jail

    Local Partners