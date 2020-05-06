Campaign to stop domestic violence crisis

DV SUPPORT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has thrown her support behind the Help is Here campaign to address the growing problem of domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EXTRA measures are being rolled out to ensure people experiencing domestic, family and sexual violence know where to get help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Help is Here campaign promotes the two national helplines – 1800RESPECT and MensLine Australia – as part of the Federal Government’s $150 million Domestic Violence Support Package to help support services meet demand during these unprecedented times.

Minister for Women Marise Payne and Minister for Families Anne Ruston said the campaign had two clear messages: that help is here and tough times do not excuse tougher times at home.

“For many women and children, home is not a safe place to be,” Ms Payne said.

“We want all Australians to know, including those at risk of using violence, there is free and confidential help available at all hours, every day.”

Capricornia MP and Assistant Minister for Children and Families Michelle Landry welcomed the new campaign.

“It’s important that anybody who feels unsafe in their home is able access help,” Ms Landry said.

“The campaign aims to make sure everybody in Central Queensland is aware of the two national hotlines where they go for support. Tough times do not excuse tougher times at home.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, more than 15 per cent of contacts for MensLine Australia have been COVID-19 specific and 1800RESPECT has had an 11 per cent increase in people accessing support.

If you or someone you know is experiencing or at risk of domestic, family or sexual violence call 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) visit 1800respect.org.au or call MensLine Australia (1300 789 978).