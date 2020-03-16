Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
'False and misleading': Future Noosa candidates David Fletcher, Karen Finzel and Andrew Squires.
'False and misleading': Future Noosa candidates David Fletcher, Karen Finzel and Andrew Squires.
News

Campaign trio misleads, says ICEO watchdog

Matt Collins
16th Mar 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INDEPENDENT watchdog has found Noosa Council candidate trio, Future Noosa, had the support of a property developer and a press release by the group to the contrary was "false and misleading".

Acting Independent Council Election Observer Wayne Cochrane confirmed a press release by Future Noosa contained false and misleading statements relating to the involvement of their campaign member Leigh McCready.

"I am satisfied Leigh McCready is a property developer and has been supporting the Future Noosa group," Mr Cochrane said.

"On the basis of their own media release, Ms McCready is described as one of a number of people managing the campaign.

"I am satisfied that the media statement disavowing any connection to property developers is false and accordingly misleading."

Incumbent Noosa councillor Brian Stockwell requested ICEO review the press release, issued by the Future Noosa alliance, on February 24.

In his request, Cr Stockwell said Ms McCready was "unquestionably a developer" and claimed she was providing her unique set of skills free of charge as a way of "funding" the Future Noosa team as a campaign manager.

"As a declared campaign manager, the developer, Leigh Ellen McCready, is both driving and providing to Future Noosa for free the type of specialised professional services for which she would normally charge when working at NucleusHQ and/or Commtract … which is 'in kind' funding of the campaign," Cr Stockwell said. The press release, issued on December 23, was entitled "Candidates condemn malicious developer front rumour".

In it, the Future Noosa trio, including David Fletcher, Andrew Squires and Karen Finzel, said they had "issued a public statement condemning people who are circulating rumours their campaign is a front for developers".

"It is unfortunate that some people in the community are smearing us in this way," the press release said.

"We have no connection to developers and there are no developers funding or driving our campaign. The allegations are lies."

election watchdog future noosa iceo leigh mccready noosa council noosa election
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where CQ COVID-19 case travelled before diagnosis

        premium_icon Where CQ COVID-19 case travelled before diagnosis

        Health It is understood he visited a number of places throughout Central Queensland.

        Largest ever graduation for Capricornia Correctional Centre

        premium_icon Largest ever graduation for Capricornia Correctional Centre

        News In the first graduation of the year, the Queensland Corrective Services celebrated...

        • 16th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        COURT: 38 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 38 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        Red bench sends anti-domestic-violence message

        premium_icon Red bench sends anti-domestic-violence message

        News Cr Swadling said the bench is to remind people passing that domestic violence is...

        • 16th Mar 2020 10:00 AM