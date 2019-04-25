Campaign vandal caught on tape

CAMPAIGN VANDALISM: Capricornia's candidates are speaking out calling for an end to the theft and destruction of their election advertising.

Campaign vandalism is fast becoming a recurring theme of the 2019 Capricornia election campaign with all parties reporting damaged campaign material, but yesterday Capricornia MP Michelle Landry caught a vandal in the act.

A young man, supposedly wearing a Stop Adani T-shirt, was filmed on a security camera kicking through a road-side LNP sign.

The event was captured last week and yesterday, Ms Landry announced the footage would be handed over to police.

Footage showed a vandal destroying a Michelle Landry campaign sign on Gladstone Road contributed

Her frustration boiled over as she fronted press, labelling those responsible "little ferals”.

"I get very frustrated with this,” she said.

"The money I have for my election campaign comes from the hard work of fund-raising, donations, and volunteers coming to help me.

"We have reported this to the police because I have had a gut-full and they need to watch themselves.

The security camera was not the only thing recording the ordeal as the footage showed a young woman filmed the incident on her phone.

That led some to some of Ms Landry's Facebook followers question whether the footage has ended up on social media.

The Morning Bulletin understands road-side signs cost around $10 each, not including the design work of the content.