Campdraft fundraising nears $400K, custom saddle for auction

Dallas Dixon donates a saddle to the Paradise Lagoons auction to raise money for rural rescue services Jann Houley

Mr Dixon started leatherwork as a kid in Clermont and, after he started work as a jackeroo and a "bush mechanic”, his workmates noted he was fixing his own gear.

"The boys started getting me to fix theirs too and eventually I did a saddlemaking course but before that, I was pretty well self taught,” he said.

"It used to be there'd be 15, 16 saddlers at events like this but people aren't going in for the high end, top quality stuff like they used to.”

Paradise Lagoons campdraft 2019 Jann Houley

Mr Dixon raised two children in Gracemere and he said he's lucky to have them still living close.

He said his daughter, who works as a contractor, is still "horse mad” and chases cutting challenges around Australia, and his son is a paramedic.

When this, the 17th year of campdrafting events at Paradise Lagoons draws to a close Sunday evening, the committee will have raised more than $400,000 towards rural rescue services.

Mr Dixon's been donating a saddle for auction every year for the last decade to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and the Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service.

"I believe they deserve an open cheque book and shouldn't have to raise money,” he said.

"For people in the bush, the rescue helicopters are like an insurance policy.

CSAT Training volunteers at Campdraft were: (back row) Emma Huntly of Emmaus college, Lily Gronow of The Cathedral College, Maggie Pierce TCC, Kate Parker TCC, Regina Ward TCC, Georgia Davis NRSHS, Chelsey Reed NRSHS and (front row) Claire Lloyd TCC, Annaleise Ramm TCC and Kalani Nikora NRSHS Jann Houley

"You hope you don't need them but, when you do, you need them fast and on time.”

Mid-afternoon, before the State of Origin campdraft, someone will be the top bidder on one of Mr Dixon's custom-made saddles, valued around $5,500.

The samples he's brought with him to this weekend's event are for display only, as the Gracemere father-of-two makes each saddle to fit the rider, starting with a custom 'tree' on which it's made.

"Whoever wins the auction, it'll take a couple of weeks to make just what they want,” he said.

"Usually I don't stock western saddles but, out of the barrel racers and cutters who come to this event, maybe that's what they're looking for.

Paradise Lagoons campdraft 2019 Jann Houley

"If they want anything out of this world, something extra fancy, I'd be happy to make it, it'll just cost a little extra.”

Paradise Lagoons has paramedics on standby during the long weekend thanks to the St Johns Ambulance service.

Campdrafting committee member Russell Hughes said rural rescue services were crucial when it comes to working with large machinery and animals but luckily they'd only used them once during 17 events to ferry a competitor with a suspected neck injury to hospital.

"It was odd because we can almost see the helipad from here but the ambulance officers said it was a precautionary measure.

"Luckily he turned out fine.”

Brian Elliott on Kellypark Footloose at the campdrafting Jann Houley

Even current Australian champion Steve Comiskey is a bit worse for wear following the national titles at Greenvale in Charters Towers.

"A young horse put him into a tree and he broke a few ribs and damaged his hand,” Mr Hughes said.

"I don't know how but he's still riding this weekend.”

Saturday's program has plenty to offer the family with kiddies' rides in the trade section and a hobby horse derby at 1pm.

Among other events this weekend will be the Saturday Sesh at 3pm and the Yenda Yarns (from noon to 3pm Sunday) during which Steve Moore from the Wallabies will sign giveaway footballs for the kids.