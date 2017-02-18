Camper trailer, fridge and jewellery stolen in crime spree

THIEVES who seemingly have a passion for camping targeted a Rockhampton home last week.

Rockhampton Police are seeking assistance from the public after a camper trailer bearing QLD registration 334UDP, a fridge and general camping gear was stolen for a private residence on Boldeman St, The Range between February 8-15.

The theft was just one in a string of crimes committed across the region recently, with a business and four vehicle owners also falling victim to offenders.

A business was the target of vandals sometime between February 10-12 with offenders using two metal star pickets to cause damage to a door lock before spray painting graffiti on the business.

There was no love shared when thieves went on a Valentine's crime-spree on Tuesday night, with three vehicles broken into and property stolen.

In Menzies St, Park Avenue, cash, a necklace, a St Christopher pendant, and a chain was stolen from a locked vehicle while in Haynes St, Park Avenue, coins were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

On the same night, a handbag containing a wallet and a variety of personal/bank cards was stolen from a locked vehicle on Salamanca St, Frenchville.

In Norman Gardens on the night of February 16, a brown purse, red purse, cash, bank cards and personal cards was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Nolan Street.

Police urge all residents to be vigilant with the security of their property. Ensuring your homes and vehicles are locked and property is secured will help decrease the likelihood of becoming a victim of an opportunist crime.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.