Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The body of a camper was pulled from the lake on Monday.
The body of a camper was pulled from the lake on Monday.
News

Missing camper’s body found in lake

by Erin Lyons
29th Sep 2020 7:20 AM

The body have an elderly camper has been pulled from a lake in the NSW Snowy Mountain region after his SUV was spotted submerged in the water.

Police were told four friends had been camping beside Lake Eucumbene during the weekend when a 75-year-old man drove his SUV to the toilet block about 8.30pm Sunday but he never returned to the campsite.

Emergency crews were called to the scene. They found his vehicle submerged in the lake about three hours later.

Police divers recovered the man's body from the water just after midday on Monday.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Camper's body found in lake

More Stories

lake eucumbene missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fraudster stole $11k using bank apps on stolen phones

        Premium Content Fraudster stole $11k using bank apps on stolen phones

        News A MAN stole more than $11,000 by accessing banking apps on two stolen phones and transferring funds to his and his partner’s accounts.

        LETTERS: ‘Why is it we think the ocean is a bottomless pit?’

        Premium Content LETTERS: ‘Why is it we think the ocean is a bottomless pit?’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Busy day at work sets in motion amazing 60-year love story

        Busy day at work sets in motion amazing 60-year love story

        Community The pair first met back in 1958 when they were just 16 years of age.

        MAMMA MIA: Best-selling show to hit the stage again

        Premium Content MAMMA MIA: Best-selling show to hit the stage again

        Art & Theatre The second week of the show was cancelled due to COVID-19 in March