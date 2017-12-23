Campers will find free spot no matter what

PLACE TO STAY: Rachel Pearce, 5, and her mother Rosanne Pearce with au pair Johanne Juhl set up camp at the Kershaw Gardens free site.

A FREE camp site gripped in a legal fiasco had Rosanne Pearce worried her young family would be turned away in the night.

But the Mackay locals were among about nine groups of happy campers who rolled into Kershaw Gardens, Rockhampton, on Thursday night.

Ahead of their stopover through to the Sunshine Coast, Rosanne read Caravan Parks Association of Queensland Limited had launched civil action against the Rockhampton Regional Council and State Government to cease all operations at the large camping ground on Moores Creek Rd.

THE ISSUE

Caravan Parks Association of Queensland Limited (CPAOQL) launch civil action against the RRC and State Government on December 11.

Claim 'unlawful use' of land and request a material change of use on 2.18ha property.

Matter will be in the Planning and Environmental Court of Brisbane in February, 2018.

The council has introduced rates concessions to support caravan park operators, who can save up to $2000/year on their rates.

The association filed the application on December 11, which claimed "unlawful use" of the land and requested a material change of use of the 2.18ha property.

Rosanne empathised with local operators - who claimed the site had a "detrimental" impact on business - but said people would find free camping no matter what.

"We left late yesterday, so we just needed a place to pull in for the night, and it's convenient and cheap obviously," she said.

"We read on the post... that it was a discrepancy, so we pulled in wondering if there was any signs up or plaques.

"So unless someone was here telling me 'no', you might as well pull in and use it.

"Otherwise we would have pulled up at Yaamba, so if people want to stay free, they are going to stay somewhere free, aren't they?"

Rosanne said she couldn't understand why the matter had flared up now given Kershaw Gardens had offered free camping since 2014.

"It's understandable, they are trying to make a living, but it's obviously been here a long time and so are they," she said.

"So if they have lived in unison, then you'd think that they are not losing their whole market."

Au pair Johanne Juhl joined the family from Denmark and was up at 5.30am with Rachel, 5, and Zac, 3, to explore the attraction.

Rosanne is a keen gardener and had always eyed off the facility as she passed through.

But only yesterday did she notice the $5 million redevelopment works, ongoing since Cyclone Marcia in 2015.

She has already marked the site for another visit in the hope it will be revamped come their next holiday.

A wet play area and new play equipment will begin to take shape above ground from late February, followed by construction of the monorail in late March.

"It's going to make Rockhampton a good place when they have the water park there... especially with children," she said.

The redevelopment should be completed by mid-2018, but Rosanne said it was the small things, such as the public toilets, that were a "heaven send" for the family.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow shared her disappointment over the legal action and pointed out the council had introduced a special rates concession to support the businesses.

She said caravan park owners had the opportunity to save up to $2000 a year on their yearly rates bill.

The matter is scheduled to be heard in the Planning and Environmental Court of Brisbane in February.