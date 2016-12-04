Camping ground closed as crews battle Shoalwater blaze

SUNDAY 12.40PM: WATER bombing continues as crews attempt to control a blaze burning near Byfield.

Stoney Creek camping ground has been closed and all campers have left.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise the grounds will remain closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, Rural Fire Service volunteers are visiting properties in the area to check preparedness and offer any assistance required.

Australian Defence Force and Rural Fire Service crews are water bombing and working with ground crews to battle the fire, burning in inaccessible land at Shoalwater Bay.

Helicopters are accessing dams in the area to assist with containing the fire, but there is no threat to homes.

Residents in Byfield and surrounding areas may be affected by a large smoke haze and are urged to close windows and doors.

SUNDAY 9.30PM: THE smoke haze blanketing the region this morning is being caused by a blaze burning at Shoalwater Bay.

The fire has been burning in inaccessible land since Friday and has been monitored by Australian Defence Force and Rural Fire Service crews.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said there were no further updates this morning on the fire, which is not threatening any homes.

SATURDAY 11AM: ACCORDING to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media, Australian Defence Force and Rural Fire Service air operations and ground crews remain at the scene of a fire burning in inaccessible land at Shoalwater Bay.

There is no threat to homes at this time.

Residents in surrounding areas may be affected by large smoke haze and are urged to keep windows and doors closed.

SATURDAY 10AM: FIRE-bomber planes are expected to be out around the Byfield area again this morning as crews continue to battle a large vegetation fire burning in inaccessible land.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have not been able to give any further updates at this time.

FRIDAY 6.15PM: TWO fire-bomber planes and one fire-spotter plane have left the scene of a Shoalwater Bay fire for the night.

Efforts to extinguish the blaze will recommence tomorrow morning.

QFES reminds Byfield residents to stay safe and take precautionary measures although there is no threat to homes at this time.

5.30PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are advising Byfield residents to take precautionary measures against an on-going fire.

As of 4.40pm, a large vegetation fire was burning in inaccessible land in Shoalwater Bay.

The Australian Defence Force and Rural Fire Service air operations and ground crews remain on the scene and will monitor the fire overnight.

There is no threat to homes at this time.

Residents in Byfield and surrounding areas may be affected by a large smoke haze and are urged to close windows and doors.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to the conditions.

If your home is under threat, call emergency services on 000 immediately.

Residents should consider taking precautionary measures including:

Putting on protective clothing;

Drinking lots of water;

Moving car/s to a safe location;

Closing windows and doors and shutting blinds;

Bringing pets inside, restraining them (leash, cage or secure room) and providing water;

Wetting down fine fuels close to buildings;

Removing garden furniture, doormats and other items;

Sealing all gaps under doors and screens;

Filling containers with water - eg bath, sinks, buckets, wheelie bins;

Having ladders ready for roof space access (inside) and against roof (outside);

Having a generator or petrol powered pump ready; and

Checking and patrolling outside for embers, extinguishing any spot fires and seeking shelter as the fire front arrives.

Regular updated information will be provided on the Rural Fire Service Queensland (RFS) website at https://www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au or listen to local radio.