Camping trip ends in violent assault on former partner

Clinton James Field, 48, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on January 12 to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm. FILE PHOTO

A Central Queensland has faced court for assaulting his former partner after a camping trip on the Capricorn Coast.

Clinton James Field, 48, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on Tuesday to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said Field and the victim were in a domestic relationship some years before the incident on April 13, 2017 but remained in contact.

Ms O'Rourke said there had been a camping trip overnight and some disharmony between the pair.

She said, ultimately, it culminated that morning with Field pushing the victim to the ground and punching her twice to the head, causing minor injuries.

The court heard Field was sentenced to prison for 12 months with immediate parole in 2019 for the offence.

However, his conviction was overturned on February 13, 2020 in the Queensland Court of Appeal.

Ms O'Rourke said Field had spent just over 10 months serving out his sentence on parole.

She said Field was also sentenced to prison for three months with immediate parole for contravening a domestic violence order, which related to the offence. It was to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.

She said there was a protection order still in place and no allegations of further breaches of the order since 2017.

Barrister Scott Moon said his client, who worked as a rigger at Freo Group Dysart, had attended Alcohol and Other Drugs Services on and off for about 10 years and was a "teetotaller", meaning he no longer drank alcohol.

Mr Moon said his client had moved on with his life and was intent on not repeating any of his past behaviour.

Judge Jeff Clarke ordered a criminal conviction be recorded but did not impose any further punishment to Field.

