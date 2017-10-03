Cam's fishing trip on hold after Kangaroos' call-up

Cameron Munster of the Melbourne Storm celebrates with fans after the team's grand final victory on Sunday night.

Cameron Munster of the Melbourne Storm celebrates with fans after the team's grand final victory on Sunday night. DAN HIMBRECHTS

RUGBY LEAGUE: Cameron Munster won't be able to make the fishing trip to Stanage Bay with his dad Steven later this month - but he has a good reason.

The Rockhampton rugby league sensation was today named in the 24-man Kangaroos' squad for the 2017 World Cup.

He is one of six debutants in the squad, which includes fellow Rocky product Ben Hunt who last played for Australia in 2014.

The Aussies will travel to Fiji for an exhibition match against both Fiji and PNG on October 14, before they open their World Cup campaign against England on October 27.

National selection caps what has been a remarkable year for Munster.

Cameron Munster impressed in his State of Origin debut. DAN PELED

In July, he starred in the No.6 jersey in his State of Origin debut, helping guide the Maroons to a stunning victory in the series decider at Suncorp Stadium.

READ: Munster rates amazing Origin debut one of his career best

On Sunday night, he won his first NRL premiership as the Melbourne Storm outclassed the courageous North Queensland Cowboys at ANZ Stadium.

And now he is poised to don a green and gold jersey against the world's best at the tournament to be played in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Steven and his wife Deborah are still coming to terms with their son's latest achievement.

"When he told us he'd made the squad we were just so happy for him,” Steven said.

"We just can't believe it. It's just been an unbelievable ride this year.

"Everything's just fallen into place for him.

"You can't get much better than the year that he's had - but then if they win the World Cup it will be an even better one.”

Cameron Munster jumps into the arms of teammate Jesse Bromwich at full time of the NRL grand final. CRAIG GOLDING

Steven said national selection far surpassed the childhood dreams of a young Cameron who first started playing rugby league with local club Norths.

"His goal was to play NRL, he never expected himself to play for Australia.

"If he had played one game of NRL he was going to be happy but now it's gone to another level.

"After he lost the grand final last year he was hoping he would get back there but he didn't expect it to be a year later that he would get another chance to win a premiership.”

Steven and Deborah were there to witness that incredible milestone at the weekend.

"We were a bit nervous given the run the Cowboys had been having but the way the Storm played they never really gave them a chance,” he said.

The Storm's Cameron Munster tackles Cowboys' player Lachlan Coote in the NRL grand final. CRAIG GOLDING

"I thought Cameron had a very good game. The first half he did a lot of good things and the second half he just did his job.

"To watch your son play in a second grand final was amazing. As Cameron says, you don't get the opportunity to play in too many of those.”

The Munsters had to wait quite a while to see their son in the dressing rooms after the game as he and Clive Churchill Medal winner Billy Slater could not drag themselves away from the adoring fans in the stadium.

"Cameron and Billy were the last two to come in. They did their team song and then he came over and gave us both a big hug.

"He was rapt and he couldn't stop smiling.

"He got us together for a photo with the premiership trophy and with (Storm coach) Craig Bellamy as well.”

Steven and Deborah are hoping to see Cameron's Australian debut and they know their son will do the jersey proud if he gets his opportunity.

Australian duties mean that Cameron will not be able to join Steven on his annual pilgrimage to Stanage Bay where he and friends get together for some fishing and R&R.

"We'd actually made it a couple of months later so Cameron could come along for the first time,” Steven said.

"It's a really good four or five days and I was really excited that he was going to be there.

"He can't be now but I guess he's got a pretty good excuse.”