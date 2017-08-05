28°
News

Can 86-year-old yacht challenge favourites in Keppel race?

Trish Bowman | 5th Aug 2017 5:09 AM
FANCIED: The 86-year-old Dorade is one of the main contenders for this year's race.
FANCIED: The 86-year-old Dorade is one of the main contenders for this year's race. Daniel Alcock Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE 11th Club Marine Brisbane to Keppel Yacht Race is tipped to be one of the closest in the history of the event this weekend following the late withdrawal of Black Jack.

Thirty two yachts with 300 yachties onboard set out from Brisbane at 11am yesterday but one of the favourites Black Jack was a late scratching due to technical difficulties that could not be remedied in time for the race.

Keppel Bay Marina General Manager Kylie Smith said it would be thrilling for spectators if the recent Landrover Sydney to Gold Coast race finish where Supermaxi Wild Oates XI crossed the line just under 4 minutes ahead of Black Jack could be re-enacted with the lead yachts in the Brisbane to Keppel race.

"We expect competition to be fierce with the front runners including US competitor the 86 years old Sparkman & Stephens design classic yacht 'Dorade' who should give our current front runners a run for their money," Ms Smith said.

"Last year's race will go down as one of the classic Queensland Coast sled rides, producing some great footage of boats under Spinnaker charging up the Fraser Coast with bows covered in white water. When the spray settled, the race record had been demolished. Wild Oats XI took nearly 8 hours off her own record, and established the new mark to beat: 16 hours, 56 minutes, 30 seconds.

"The field will travel 343 nautical miles with the leaders of the pack anticipated to arrive in Keppel Bay as early as Sunday morning winds permitting.

"The smaller yachts could well still be arriving on Monday morning so we are hoping for great winds to push them along.

"We will be here at Keppel Bay Marina waiting to cheer them on with a Finish Line Festival on Sunday.

Ms Smith said the Finish Line Festival on Sunday is a family fun day out for all ages hosted by Waterline Restaurant.

Jasmine Smith at last years family fun day for the Brisbane to Keppel Yacht race fun
Jasmine Smith at last years family fun day for the Brisbane to Keppel Yacht race fun

"From lunch time we've got live entertainment on the lawn with the Sailors Bar operating and a barbeque set up in the marquee to see the boats as they come in," she said.

"The will be well catered to with a jumping castle, face painting and balloon art so the entire family can come along and enjoy the excitement of the race.

To book the restaurant phone 4933 6244. For race information watch the yacht tracker live on www.rqys.comau/b2k-about-the-race or visit the facebook page.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Murray St kick in the guts reveals a hidden danger

Murray St kick in the guts reveals a hidden danger

Blessing in disguise for Rocky couple.

How Rocky women lead the way in breaking traditional footy stereotypes

CAPRAS FINEST: Krystal Cook and CEO Dominique McGregor ready to celebrate women in league.

It's not about girl power: It's whether you can do the job

What's on in sport this weekend

James Herholdt races in the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival held on Sunday, August 7, 2016

Head out and catch the action around the grounds

Homeless man's heartache revealed after Rocky bank eviction

Police escort a man out of the Commonwealth Bank in the CBD.

Police take elderly man to diversionary centre after

Local Partners

Rocky school topping the region's NAPLAN charts

Headmaster credits teachers, resources, students & parents on result

Fireworks display to light up sky in Rocky tonight

Fireworks in Rockhampton.

Fireworks display highlight of family event

ACROSS THE REGION: Your ultimate weekend guide

Siblings Cooper and Hayley Lisle of Cawarral sharing in the fun and excitement of last year's Rocky Swap, which is on again tomorrow from 6am.

Check out the exciting events happening right here in your backyard.

Rocky Swap: Over 1100 sites to browse this weekend

GENEROUS DONATION: Rotary Club of Rockhampton North recently donated a bus to the Special School to assist with their travels. It's events such as the Rocky Swap that help contribute to the wider community to support the people in need.

The major event is celebrating its 21st year

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Apple products worth a mint

APPLE recently discontinued the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano but if you’ve got one lying around, it might be worth more than you think.

Do you believe this man's yowie story?

Tim the Yowie Man has been investigating things that go bump in the night (or any other time) since his encounter with a yowie in 1994.

A supernatural sleuth shares some of his strangest experiences

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

The graphic sex scenes are not blurred in the game.

It sold 35,000 copies in its first month

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Living The Dream!!

49 McKenzie Road, Alton Downs 4702

House 4 2 3 $739,000

This is the perfect property to live the rural lifestyle, while only being a short drive to town. If you've ever dreamed of living on acreage you'll have 51 acres...

All work Completed, Just move in!

3 Braddy Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This beautifully presented family home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly.

Completely Renovated and Ready To Move Into!

42 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This lowset, low maintenance brick and colour bond home has just had a complete make over and is ready to move into now! -3 built in bedrooms, fans and aircon in...

This one Packs a Punch!

6 Eros Avenue, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This very solid home in Barlows Hill presents a spacious open plan design sitting in a quiet street. Offering low-maintenance living and featuring a separate...

Quiet Leafy Norman Gardens Location

4 Sandalwood Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Located in a quiet no through Street in Norman Gardens is this immaculate and well-presented 4 bedroom family home. A leafy environment and quality home...

Gorgeous Lowset Home in Frenchville

391 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This quaint lowset 3 bedroom home is located in a great position behind the Dean Street shops, which is walking distance to the IGA super market, post office...

MAGNIFICENT HOME WITH MAN SHED.

3 Leitrim Court, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $610,000

This immaculately presented designer home has a cutting edge style, a neutral colour scheme and pristine finishing’s throughout. Features include: 4 generous size...

3 BEDROOMS. FULLY AIR-CONDITIONED. IN-GROUND POOL. $259,000 NEG.

27 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Don’t delay! Inspect this 3 Bedroom Highset home today. This is a fantastic family home. Enjoy the long sizzling summer days in the inground pool. All the bedrooms...

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

Freehold for Sale Mechanical Workshop Suit Investor or Owner Operator

72 Richmond Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on ... $539,000

Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on a very healthy, 943m2 parcel of land. The workshop boasts approximately 350m2...

PHOTOS: Seven-level million-dollar home goes on market

MILLION-DOLLAR VIEW: Kerrie and David Barnes are selling their imposing home on the Hummock.

Elegant home with seven levels hits the market

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.