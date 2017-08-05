Can 86-year-old yacht challenge favourites in Keppel race?

FANCIED: The 86-year-old Dorade is one of the main contenders for this year's race.

THE 11th Club Marine Brisbane to Keppel Yacht Race is tipped to be one of the closest in the history of the event this weekend following the late withdrawal of Black Jack.

Thirty two yachts with 300 yachties onboard set out from Brisbane at 11am yesterday but one of the favourites Black Jack was a late scratching due to technical difficulties that could not be remedied in time for the race.

Keppel Bay Marina General Manager Kylie Smith said it would be thrilling for spectators if the recent Landrover Sydney to Gold Coast race finish where Supermaxi Wild Oates XI crossed the line just under 4 minutes ahead of Black Jack could be re-enacted with the lead yachts in the Brisbane to Keppel race.

"We expect competition to be fierce with the front runners including US competitor the 86 years old Sparkman & Stephens design classic yacht 'Dorade' who should give our current front runners a run for their money," Ms Smith said.

"Last year's race will go down as one of the classic Queensland Coast sled rides, producing some great footage of boats under Spinnaker charging up the Fraser Coast with bows covered in white water. When the spray settled, the race record had been demolished. Wild Oats XI took nearly 8 hours off her own record, and established the new mark to beat: 16 hours, 56 minutes, 30 seconds.

"The field will travel 343 nautical miles with the leaders of the pack anticipated to arrive in Keppel Bay as early as Sunday morning winds permitting.

"The smaller yachts could well still be arriving on Monday morning so we are hoping for great winds to push them along.

"We will be here at Keppel Bay Marina waiting to cheer them on with a Finish Line Festival on Sunday.

Ms Smith said the Finish Line Festival on Sunday is a family fun day out for all ages hosted by Waterline Restaurant.

Jasmine Smith at last years family fun day for the Brisbane to Keppel Yacht race fun

"From lunch time we've got live entertainment on the lawn with the Sailors Bar operating and a barbeque set up in the marquee to see the boats as they come in," she said.

"The will be well catered to with a jumping castle, face painting and balloon art so the entire family can come along and enjoy the excitement of the race.

To book the restaurant phone 4933 6244. For race information watch the yacht tracker live on www.rqys.comau/b2k-about-the-race or visit the facebook page.