Can CQ mum of twins win modelling comp?

A WEDDING-DRESS modelling assignment a few months ago in Rockhampton could lead to much bigger things for Elizabeth Warner.

Elizabeth, 23, is one of five finalists vying to become The Face of White Lily Couture, a wedding boutique based in Queensland with shops in Rockhampton and Brisbane.

The Emu Park mother of two-year-old twin girls is the only finalist from Central Queensland after being selected from hundreds of other applicants.

As well as becoming 'The Face' of the wedding boutique the winner will receive a 12 month contract with modelling agency BELLA Management and a cover shoot experience with Style Magazines.

Elizabeth, who works in retail at Stockland Rockhampton, decided to enter the competition in January after completing a Rockhampton modelling assignment late last year for a photographer featuring dresses from White Lily Couture.

She didn't think much of it until she received a phone call from the boutique three weeks ago saying she was in the top five.

"I was so surprised I cried when I heard I was a finalist," Elizabeth said yesterday.

"It was just so unexpected".

Since then she has been flown to Brisbane for a photo shoot with White Lily Couture and now those photos are featured on the boutique's website.

The unveiling of the finalists was on Thursday morning and Elizabeth says the support has been fantastic.

"The response has been overwhelming, so many friends and family have already voted, as well as going out of their way to share the link on their facebook and other social medias".

The winner will be announced on the cover of Style Magazine, released April 1.