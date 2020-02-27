Can Saints end Swans’ five-year unbeaten run?

NEXT TEST: The North Mackay Saints pipped the Eastern Swans in last year’s AFL Mackay grand final; can they do the same against the Yeppoon Swans on Saturday?

NEXT TEST: The North Mackay Saints pipped the Eastern Swans in last year’s AFL Mackay grand final; can they do the same against the Yeppoon Swans on Saturday?

THE NORTH Mackay Saints will not go marching quietly into the night.

That was the promise from club veteran James Gallagher ahead of the Saints’ Central Queensland Cup clash with AFL Capricornia powerhouse the Yeppoon Swans on Saturday.

The Saints were kings of their own backyard last season, running the AFL Mackay table undefeated – but the Swans have made a habit of doing the same.

Swan Park has not hosted a loss since Round 6, 2015 and Gallagher knows his side will be up against it to end their hosts’ winning run.

But he has faith in the team coach Craig Jenkins has named.

“We know the record they’ve got is formidable, but on the day you bring your best 22 and show what you’re made of,” Gallagher said.

“We’re not going in with our premiership side, but we’ve definitely got a team on the paddock that can make anything happen. We’re going in with confidence, that’s for sure.”

PREMIERS: The Yeppoon Swans celebrate their record fifth-straight AFL Capricornia flag win at Rockhampton Cricket Grounds last season.

Despite their AFL Mackay dominance last season, the Saints made certain there would be no resting on their laurels. Jenkins had his side back on the training track by early December and Gallagher, as a leader in the North Mackay engine room, had the playing group focused on Saturday’s clash from early in the piece.

The former league best and fairest winner said win or lose, the Saints would take a great deal from the contest.

“There’s no one game that defines a team. But we’re ready to test ourselves,” he said.

“With the people we’ve gained and some young fellas pushing for opportunities, I’m keen to see how we go this weekend.”

The Bakers Creek Tigresses will face AFL Capricornia rivals Rockhampton Panthers prior to the men’s contest.