Busby Marou's biggest fans celebrate our boys

TWO of Rockhampton's favourite sons are back in the limelight with the release of their third album - and their local paper is right behind them.

In fact you may have noticed a subtle Busby Marou change to The Bully's masthead today to celebrate what is sure to be another huge music hit with fans that could even make it to number 1 on the ARIA charts.

The front page was a hit with the boys and their parents with Tom's mother and father posting their first ever selfie with the paper in tow.

It isn't the first time The Morning Bulletin has celebrated the blues and roots duo.

Busby front page

Busby Marou, aka Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou, recorded Postcards From the Shell House over the past 18 months, the boys returning to their roots with sessions from Great Keppel Island.

Postcards From the Shell House was a very different recording experience for the pair after the 2013 album, Farewell Fitzroy, was recorded in a Nashville studio (it debuted at number 5 on the ARIA charts).

The Shell House, in the album name, is an old heritage-listed building on GKI, which has great significance for the duo.

Early in their career Tom and Jeremy would sit around a campfire there and sing songs, one or two of which ended up on record.

Last year, with producer Jon Hume in tow, they used the same method in the same location to produce a few songs for the new album.

Jeremy Marou and Tom Busby during their time on Great Keppel Island while making their latest album, Postcards From the Shell House. Paul Wilson

In an interview with the Bully this week Jeremy says the sound produced this time really reflects the essence of Busby Marou.

"We were just ready to be us...there's something special about it," Jeremy says of the album, which was influenced by their memories of the good times had on Great Keppel Island and living in CQ.

"We were after that relaxed summer album, what you want to put on and listen to while you're hanging out with mates.

"We wanted to utilise what we've got here too. And also that we took our time with it.

"We recorded it over the year and really went outside of our comfort zone. We put every bit of energy into this album."

Keeping their show at the Great Western Hotel tomorrow night as acoustic as possible, Jeremy says recording parts of the album on Great Keppel Island and also their music video, Getaway Car was plenty of fun. "It's one of those places, people around here don't realise what we've got in in our backyard," Jeremy says.

"It's our home too, it's showcasing our piece of paradise.

(The owners of the Shell House) are like family to us, they're lovely people, and nine times out of 10, they'll have room for you to stay."