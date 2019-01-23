Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Will Winx take home the prize? (Photo: Jonathan Ng)
Will Winx take home the prize? (Photo: Jonathan Ng)
Horses

Third time lucky for mighty Winx?

by Ray Thomas
23rd Jan 2019 10:52 AM

WINX'S trainer Chris Waller and part-owners Debbie Kepitis and Peter Tighe are hoping it is a case of third time lucky for their champion mare in her quest to finally win the Longines World's Best Racehorse Awards in London on Thursday morning (AEST)

This is the third year in succession Winx has been a finalist for the most coveted and prestigious award in world racing.

No horse has ever been a three-time contender but Winx is yet to claim the honour. She was third in 2017 behind American champ Arrogate then controversially relegated to second behind Arrogate again last year.

Winx's main challengers for the title of 2018 World's Best Racehorse are English trainer John Gosden's duo of Cracksman and Enable, America's unbeaten triple crown winner Justify and multiple Group 1 winner Accelerate, and Japan's super filly Almond Eye.

On the eve of the awards ceremony, Team Winx were escorted by event organisers on a sightseeing tour of some of London's most iconic landmarks including Buckingham Palace, St Paul's Cathedral and Trafalgar Square before discussing their thoughts on the possible outcome of the Longines World's Best Racehorse title.

"It would be fitting if Winx could finally win the award,'' Waller said.

"The last two years she has been named the best turf horse in the world only to be eclipsed for the top award by an American dirt track horse.

"The award is for the highest rating for one race but Winx's strength is she is dominant every start but doesn't necessarily win by big margins.

"Winx's racing style is to sit back, stalk her rivals and run them down. Hughie (Bowman) knows when to ease up on the mare so we can go through a series of races to make sure she is racing just as well at the end of his campaign as she is at the start.''

Winx on the training track.
Winx on the training track.

The Longines World's Best Racehorse Award is determined by a ratings figure as judged by a panel of international handicappers with Winx and Cracksman both achieving a 130 rating prior to the release of the final rankings at today's award ceremony.

"If Winx wins, loses or draws the award, we are still very honoured to have our mare included among the very best horses in the world for a third year,'' Tighes said.

"There is a criteria for the award, we are not about changing the criteria, we don't analyse it and we don't have any say in it. If Cracksman reaches that same figure as Winx and they share the award, then so be it. They are the rules.''

Kepitis said the fact Winx has been a contender for three successive years is recognition of her ability and the strength of Australian racing.

More Stories

horse racing horses winx
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    How darts helped these school kids get better maths grades

    premium_icon How darts helped these school kids get better maths grades

    Offbeat Numbers game gets family excited about maths homework

    REVEALED: Every fixed speed and red light camera in QLD

    REVEALED: Every fixed speed and red light camera in QLD

    News DO YOU know where your local fixed speed cameras are?

    • 23rd Jan 2019 11:10 AM
    'Coal will have a future in Australia': Shorten

    premium_icon 'Coal will have a future in Australia': Shorten

    Politics Labor leader promises fossil fuels isn't going anywhere

    Former Neerkol worker faces fresh historical charges

    premium_icon Former Neerkol worker faces fresh historical charges

    Crime Lawyer says he will fight these and the 82 others