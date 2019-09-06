Can you do what Eskarina, Lachlan and Daniel can?

NEW WORLD: Frenchville State School students Daniel Spiryagin and Lachlan Bell after their 2-2 draw in robot soccer.

NEW WORLD: Frenchville State School students Daniel Spiryagin and Lachlan Bell after their 2-2 draw in robot soccer. Allan Reinikka ROK060919arobots2

LONG gone are the days where school dance routines needed a stereo and a group of students - today they're looking a lot more robotic.

Forget having to find a partner to dance with, all students need now is the knowledge to build a robot and how to program it.

The modern-age routine was front and centre at the annual CQ Junior Robotics Competition where 236 students from across the region came to compete at the 17th annual event.

Farnborough State School student Eskarina Hinton-Phillips said the competition was a fun way to show the skills she had learnt at school.

Farnborough State School student Eskarina Hinton-Phillips with the robots she helped program. Allan Reinikka ROK060919arobots1

"You can program them to do a 90 degree turn while having other things moving on the robot,” Eskarina said.

The Year 5 student worked with two other peers to make three robots keep time to the song Under the Sea while they used props throughout the performance.

Nemo, a crab and a swimmer are the three programmed robots who performed unassisted while Eskarina manoeuvred the cardboard shark.

"At the end the shark eats the swimmer and the crab chases Nemo out of the square and the shark eats crab,” she said.

This year was the second time Eskarina had attended the competition after being introduced to robotics in Year 4 - she planned to return again in 2020.

Dance was just one of the categories, on the other side of Adani Arena stood Year 6 Frenchville State School student Daniel Spiryagin watching his robot play soccer.

With the help of his peer Lachlan Bell, the pair took on high school students in a game of robot soccer.

Daniel doesn't play soccer in real-life or watch it on television but he said programming the robots play the game was fun.

Lachlan and Daniel's robots took on two highschoolers and after the match the result was 2-2.

Lachlan said tying with older kids was exciting.

The robotics soccer was competition organiser Jason Bell's favourite category.

"It's surprising how much the kids get out of it and how much they learn without realising they're learning because they're having so much fun,” Mr Bell said.

"They're learning all these skills, problem solving, coming up with technical solutions for issues and they're doing it in a way they don't realise.”

The competition had six separate categories, which all teach students the basics in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The event was a building block for the "the jobs of the future”, according to Mr Bell.