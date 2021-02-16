Menu
News

Can you finish Maryborough's monster hotdog challenge?

Carlie Walker
16th Feb 2021 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:43 PM
It's a challenge that's more than a mouthful.

Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.

Now the question is, who can finish the whopper hotdog that has been newly christened the Dogfather?

The community was asked to help name the '50s themed restaurant's new creations, with dozens of comments streaming in.

According to a spokeswoman from the restaurant, no one has finished one on their own - yet.

If you're able to eat the monster hotdog - and keep it down - the prize is a stubby cooler and 20 Diner Dollars to spend at Happy Days.

The restaurant is open every day except public holidays.

