Can you guess which CQ landmark reclaimed its original name?

AFTER an 'offensive' name was given to a small Central Queensland national park, it has been replaced to its original title - Baga.

The landmark, which includes a volcanic plug north-east of Rockhampton, had been known as Baga for thousands of years before given the name Mt Jim Crow connected to segregation laws in the United States.

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said she'd fought alongside Darumbal people in reverting the mountain back to its original name.

"The mountain and the park have been known as Baga for 60,000 years and it's only been for the past 150 years that it had been called anything else,” Ms Lauga said.

"The gazetting of the park today is a significant step forward for the Darumbal People and for the entire region.

"We don't know exactly how the mountain got its name 150 years ago, but we do know that that name has caused a lot of hurt in the local community and it is pleasing to see it returned to its traditional name.”

The Department of Natural Resources and Mines looks over the naming of locations.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said it was important to show respect towards our indigenous people and their connection to the land.

"It's important that we acknowledge the connection to country of First Nations people in Queensland and understand that returning national parks to their traditional names is an important step in showing respect,” she said.

The land between Rockhampton and Yeppoon is "geologically important” which includes about 12 volcanic plugs.

And Baga and Gai-i are both part of the same Dreaming legend.

The undeveloped Baga National Park is 144 hectares in size and has no formed walking tracks nor facilities.