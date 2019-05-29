Can you hear it: State of Origin excitement heats up!
There's a rumble can you hear it; it's vibrating through the floor.
You can feel it slowly building, to a God almighty roar.
There is nothing that's quite like it, and it will chill ya to the bone.
And once the battles started
The whole of Queensland bleeds Maroon
Oh Those Blues are getting cocky
They say a win is not in doubt.
Mitchell's primed and ready
So they're packing heaps of clout.
Well you just go on spruiking Roaches
Enjoy the build up if you must
Because when you come to Lang Park
You will be buried in the dust.
This is our home our castle
and Queensland will never yield.
We have fought so many battles
On this our sacred field.
Wally Lewis, Artie Beetson
Both keep a watchful eye.
I've seen the toughest cockroach tremble
Some will even start to cry.
The Blues have picked their best team
They think they can win the crown.
But don't discount this team of Queenslanders
Cause they will take ya best team down.
New faces there may well be
But the passions still the same.
The problem with the Roaches is
They think it's just another game.
Kevie Walters tried to warn them
That this is not a game it's WAR!.
And once more the hallowed Lang Park turf
Will hear our victory roar!
Queenslander