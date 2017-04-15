'Can you help me': 79yo flood victim's desperate plea

PLEASE ASSIST: 79-year-old Margaret Evans is seeking help to clean mud from under her Arthur St home in the wake of the flood.

BUCKET in one hand and crouched in sludge, 79-year- old Margaret Evans just wants to get on with her life following the Fitzroy floods.

The Depot Hill resident was unable to leave her Arthur St home as waters rose to her third step.

"The neighbours offered to take me in their boat, but I couldn't get in or out because of my hip replacement,” she said.

Flood victim calls for help: Seventy nine year old Margaret Evans is asking for help to clear mud from under her Depot Hill house after the recent flood.

Now in the aftermath, Margaret is on the lookout for a "good Samaritan” to help clean the muck from under her home having learned volunteers are unable to assist given the confined space and fact the ground isn't concreted.

"At the moment I am at a standstill,” she said.

Braving three floods in the two decades she has lived in the notoriously inundated street, Margaret said the Mud Army had been able to help clean up in the past.

But that is not the case this year.

"I approached the council, which I normally do, to see if they can help me,” she said.

"And I said, 'can you help me?'.

"I get a phone call and it is from Home Assist and she said council can't help you, so I put an SMS in to the editor of The Morning Bulletin to see if anybody could come out and help me.”

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said the volunteer Mud Army were still working hard over the Easter long weekend, and vowed to follow up with Margaret tomorrow.

She said existing Home Assist clients, such as Margaret, were allocated funding which would

go towards the quoted

job.

"Our last information from her was she was happy to use the Home Assist

route and she also had a grandson who she thought would help.

At the last update on April 11 the QFES strike teams had completed clean-up operations at 414 properties, with a further 187 to target.

"Certainly we are still playing that linking role with volunteers and happy to help people,” Cr Strelow said.

"We know our work recovery commitment is not done yet, and we are linking people with various agencies and volunteer groups who can help.

If you can help Margaret Evans, contact tmbully@capnews.com.au

DISASTER RECOVERY ASSISTANCE