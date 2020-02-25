Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This is the truck Eric was driving.
This is the truck Eric was driving.
News

Can you help police find this truckie?

25th Feb 2020 10:10 AM

POLICE have appealed to the public to help find a truck driver who was last believed to be in Gascoyne Junction in Western Australia three days ago.

The driver's name is Eric and is not wanted by police for any offence or reason and as there is no known danger to the public, which is why police are not releasing his full name.

A statement on the Mid West - Gascoyne District - WA Police Force Facebook page said Eric was driving a 2012 Isuzu truck - rego 1GPA227 with "TE031" marking on the side.

"There is no contact at the moment with the driver. Police simply wish to establish all is OK," the statement read.

If you have any information, please contact Police on 131444 or Carnarvon Police on 9941 7333. CAD job 155844 refers.

missing transport truck driver western australia
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More floodwater on its way down the Fitzroy River

        premium_icon More floodwater on its way down the Fitzroy River

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a moderate flood warning for multiple Central Queensland river systems leading into the Fitzroy River

        REVEALED: How Rocky doctor was caught producing child porn

        premium_icon REVEALED: How Rocky doctor was caught producing child porn

        News The case of a Rocky doctor has sparked international media interest

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the full list of people in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        New lung disease hotline launched for mine workers

        premium_icon New lung disease hotline launched for mine workers

        Health The hotline will be one-stop-shop support service