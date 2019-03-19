Can you help save this couple's dream Aussie holiday?

TRAVELLERS: Joshua Kuper and Sofie Fischer during their dream trip around Australia

PHOTOGRAPHS and video memories are often the only things travellers are able to bring back with them after a journey overseas, but for one unlucky German couple, Sofie Fischer and Joshua Kuper, these are memories they face going home without.

The pair have spent the last ten months in Australia and managed to circumnavigate the country during their trip.

During their most recent stop in Rockhampton, they lost a hard drive full of precious memories.

The pair last saw their hard drive in the Rockhampton Regional Library at 5.15pm, last Saturday.

"We have tried everything we could; Cash Converters, council office and the police,” Ms Fischer said.

"We are only in Rockhampton for two more days, so we hope that someone calls us or emails us.”

The pair were planning on making a movie for their family and friends back in Germany and they said almost all of their photo and videos from their trip were on the drive.

They are now asking the Rockhampton community for their help in tracking down the hard drive as there dream Australia trip ends in a couple of weeks.

They are offering a $100 reward for its return so if you have come across a black Toshiba hard drive in a Black UGREEN case, you can contact Joshua directly at j.kuper1117@gmail.com or contact The Morning Bulletin.