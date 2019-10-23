Menu
The Department of Transport and Main Roads has invited comment on mysterious images caught on an infra-red camera near Tully. Picture: DTMR
Offbeat

Can you identify mysterious creature caught on camera?

by Peter Carruthers
23rd Oct 2019 1:38 PM

MYSTERIOUS images have been captured by an infra-red night vision camera near Tully.

Drop bears, Jesus and a possum have been suggested as possible explanations for the photographers according to followers of the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

The pictures were captured by a camera in the Rockingham area, south of Tully. Picture: DTMR
Snapped near Barrets Lagoon in Rockingham, 6km south of Tully, the two images depict what appears to be a possum or sugar glider however the second image looks to take a humanoid form.

It's not the first time a Far North animal has made a cameo appearance on the department's traffic cameras.

A cockatoo captured by TMR on a Bruce Hwy traffic cam went viral in 2018 when he was caught admiring himself in the reflection of the lens.

The video travelled the world and featured a curious sulphur crested cockatoo eyeballing a camera above a busy road at Mount Sheridan.

What animal do you think is in the photos? Let us know in the comments below.

A cheeky Sulphur Crested Cockatoo checks out a Queensland Department of Main Roads traffic camera near Cairns on March 6, 2018.
