Can you identify mysterious creature caught on camera?
MYSTERIOUS images have been captured by an infra-red night vision camera near Tully.
Drop bears, Jesus and a possum have been suggested as possible explanations for the photographers according to followers of the Department of Transport and Main Roads.
MORE NEWS
Zipline victim a father of three
Snapped near Barrets Lagoon in Rockingham, 6km south of Tully, the two images depict what appears to be a possum or sugar glider however the second image looks to take a humanoid form.
It's not the first time a Far North animal has made a cameo appearance on the department's traffic cameras.
A cockatoo captured by TMR on a Bruce Hwy traffic cam went viral in 2018 when he was caught admiring himself in the reflection of the lens.
The video travelled the world and featured a curious sulphur crested cockatoo eyeballing a camera above a busy road at Mount Sheridan.
What animal do you think is in the photos? Let us know in the comments below.