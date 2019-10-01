Can you lift more than this 13-year-old?

BIG LIFT: Cin Sherwell nabs third place at the 2019 Australian U15 & Youth Australian Championships

WEIGHTLIFTING: As Yeppoon 13-year-old Cin Sherwell held 61kg above her head, she had no idea she was beating her personal best and nabbing a medal at national level.

The teen was the youngest competitor at the 2019 Australian U15 and Youth Championships but age was no barrier as she claimed the bronze medal in Brisbane on the weekend.

“I didn’t know I was doing 61 (kg) until I was lifting it,” Cin said.

The 1kg increase on her 60kg personal best was largely dud to the work of her coach, who wanted to make sure Cin took a medal home from the competition.

“She pushed it (my training) up a notch,” Cin said.

With the increase, Cin took her total competition weight to 111kg. She lifted 50kg in the snatch and 61kg in the clean and jerk.

The snatch is the first activity in weightlifting, followed by the clean and jerk.

The weights are then combined and ranked against other competitors.

Cin started weightlifting in 2017 and began competing in crossfit shortly after.

She loves how both activities keep her fit and give her confidence.

The Yeppoon State High School student trains for weightlifting up to five times a week in her backyard shed, attends a weekly weightlifting training session and also does crossfit every night except Thursday.

“It keeps me motivated,” she said.

“I like to learn new things and it helps me physically.

“I just love the sport.”

Not many people know Cin is one of the best weightlifters for her age in the state and the nation, but she ­competes for her own ­enjoyment.

“It’s my own thing. I do it for myself,” the teenager said.

Cin plans to continue training to achieve her ultimate dream – representing her country. She wants to compete at both the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

But until then, Cin will continue to compete at local weightlifting and crossfit competitions to prepare her for the state championships in July next year in hope of making the national competition in 2020.