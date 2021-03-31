Can you read the sticker on this car?

Yeppoon police are extremely worried that motorists are still not getting the message.

Can you read what the sticker on this car says?

If you can’t, we’ll help you.

It says: “If you drink, then drive, you’re a bloody idiot.”

Just about everyone has heard that road safety pitch before, so why are so few people listening?

Yeppoon police are extremely worried about the high numbers of people getting caught drink-driving on the Capricorn Coast in the lead-up to the 2021 Easter holidays.

In case you missed it, here are just some of the people who have fronted Yeppoon court in recent times for their offending:

In one recent case, details emerged about a 61-year-old male drink-driver who hit a pedestrian at a Yeppoon shopping centre.

On Monday, police put out a call to the public via the “myPolice Capricorn Coast” Facebook page.

Their post read: “Local police remain concerned over the number of persons detected drink driving on the Capricorn Coast. Numerous motorists are being caught each week, often in the “high range” category - meaning their alcohol content is more than three times the legal limit.

“In the lead up to the Easter break motorists are reminded that if they are heading out to enjoy a beer or two, ensure they have arrangements in place to get home. Our local police resources will be supported by members of the Road Policing Unit and random breath testing sites will be established at all periods throughout the holiday period.

“The simple message “If your planning to drink - don’t drive.”

