Canadian fugitives sighted at dump

A remote Canadian community is in lockdown after two "tall, slender individuals" matching the description of the suspected killers of Australian tourist Lucas Fowler and his US girlfriend were spotted foraging at a dump.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have evaded a six-day manhunt across Canada.

They are both 193cm tall and weigh just 77kg.

The tall, skinny frames and the desperate act of foraging in a landfill caught the attention of two members of the Bear Clan, an indigenous community policing group checking the York Landing dump near a water-treatment plant on Sunday.

"They fit the description of what was given in the RCMP report," Bear Clan member Travis Bighetty told the CBC.

"It didn't click right away, it took a few moments."

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky are believed to be on the run following the gruesome murders of three people, including Aussie Lucas Fowler, on a Canadian highway. Picture: Facebook

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers wearing tactical gear responded by swarming the town of fewer than 500 residents while helicopters flew overhead and frightened residents were told to lock their doors and windows.

The York Landing dump is about 90km southwest of the town of Gillam, where the duo allegedly torched their Toyota RAV4 getaway car on Monday and were presumed to have fled into bushland on foot.

Locals predicted they would struggle in the harsh wilderness with rain, insects, bears, wolves and a lack of food.

The Royal Canadian Air Force has also flown in a CC-130H Hercules and a CP-140 Aurora patrol plane equipped with infrared cameras and imaging radar to help with the search.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are considered armed and dangerous after allegedly beginning a killing spree in Canada's western province of British Columbia two weeks ago.

Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese

They are accused of shooting dead Mr Fowler, 23, from Sydney, and his North Carolina girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24, on the side of a freeway.

The old Chevrolet van Mr Fowler and Ms Deese were driving broke down and left them stranded.

Four days later and 470km away, botanist Leonard Dyck was found dead on another BC highway.

McLeod and Schmegelsky then drove 3000km east to the Gillam area.

The teenagers were school friends who until recently worked at a Walmart on Vancouver Island.

They were originally declared missing when the three bodies were first found, but the RCMP last week charged the duo with Mr Dyck's second-degree murder.

They were also dubbed suspects in the shooting deaths of Mr Fowler and Ms Deese.

"All efforts are being made in York Landing to apprehend two individuals matching the description of the suspects," RCMP Manitoba tweeted.

"The safety of the community members is our priority.

"We remind residents to stay inside and check all doors and windows to ensure they are closed and locked."