Canavan calls out Minister on Rookwood

As the standoff between State and Federal Governments over the Rookwood weir appears to continue, Resources Minister Matt Canavan has made public a letter expressing his concerns.

The letter from Senator Canavan to Queensland Natural Resource Minister, Dr Anthony Lynham, outlined his disappointment that no correspondence had been made with the Federal Government regarding possible delays to the Rookwood Weir project, announced in early August.

“Still two months on from this announcement, I can find no record of any correspondence to the Federal Government about the details of the State Government’s plans,” the letter read.

State Government representatives, including Dr Lynham, have previously said they do not want to see the project delayed further.

However, there was some motion yesterday as Dr Lynham announced the project was now seeking expressions of interest for construction.

Queensland Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham. Picture: Alix Sweeney

“Today’s milestone is yet further tangible proof of our commitment to this project,” Dr Lynham said.

Master Builders Central Queensland Regional Manager Dennis Bryant put the pressure on the state to enlist local contractors.

“Whilst Sunwater held a briefing on Monday, attended by about 60 contractors, it was in Brisbane. I would seriously doubt that many of these contractors were from Central Queensland,” he said.

The State’s announcement also stated tenders for access road and bridge upgrades would be open soon.

Senator Canavan’s letter also addressed the State Government’s suggestion to reduce the capacity of the weir by 22,000 megalitres to complete the project within the original budget.

Senator Canavan accused the State Government of “inflating the cost of internal charges within the project” and accused the state of not being transparent with spending.

The final lines of the letter requested that the Queensland Government to agree to an independent audit.

“I have checked with my colleague, the Deputy Prime Minister, and he has confirmed that the newly established National Water Grid could help facilitate this task,” the letter read.

Dr Lynham’s office was offered a chance to respond publicly to the letter but chose not to directly address the Senator’s claim.

They did however make a letter to the Deputy Prime Minister public, formally requesting additional funding from the Federal Government.

The letter announced a new price tag of $560 million. The letter sought to mitigate an audit, as suggested by Senator Canavan, and quell the negative comments from local LNP members.

“It is frankly disappointing to read some of the comments of local MPs who seem to believe there is a deliberate strategy to deprive agricultural customers of water, particularly in light of the Prime Minister ruling out additional funds,” Dr Lynham’s letter read.

“I sincerely hope that such a proposal (audit) which will cause delays and associated uncertainty is not another attempt to delay Commonwealth funding of this project.”