Canavan citizenship furore could be weeks away from resolution

Leighton Smith
| 26th Jul 2017 4:37 PM
DUAL CITIZEN: Senator Matthew Canavan has stepped down as Minister for Resources and Northern Australia until his citizenship problem is resolved.
DUAL CITIZEN: Senator Matthew Canavan has stepped down as Minister for Resources and Northern Australia until his citizenship problem is resolved. Luke Mortimer

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has thrown her support behind embattled Senator Matthew Canavan in the wake of his dual citizenship controversy.

The Rockhampton based LNP senator stepped out of the media spotlight yesterday after it was revealed he may have Australian and Italian dual citizenship.

A spokesman for Senator Canavan told The Morning Bulletin he would be spending some time at home with his family in the wake of the revelation and his subsequent resignation from the roles of Minister for Resources and Northern Australia on Tuesday.

Senator Canavan claims he had only recently learnt of his mother becoming an Italian citizen in 2006 and during the process applied for him to become an Italian citizen as well.

He will have to wait two weeks before the case is referred to the High Court by the Senate - which does not sit until August 8.

Senator Matt Canavan delivering his keynote address at the Northern Australia Food Futures Conference 2016.
Senator Matt Canavan delivering his keynote address at the Northern Australia Food Futures Conference 2016. Shane Eecen

Michelle Landry praised the character and hard work of her National Party colleague.

"I am devastated for Matt, his family and staff,” she said.

"He has worked so hard as the only regionally based Queensland Senator to fight for projects that will bring real job growth to our regions.

"Matt is a very moral person and has done the right thing by stepping aside until the issue is resolved.

"I can only hope that because, as an adult, he never signed paperwork authorising the citizenship request, that the investigation proves he was not at fault or is legally a dual citizen.”

WORDS OF SUPPORT: Capricornia Michelle Landry has praised her colleague Senator Matt Canavan.
WORDS OF SUPPORT: Capricornia Michelle Landry has praised her colleague Senator Matt Canavan. Contributed

Ms Landry said she hoped this situation was resolved quickly and that Italian citizenship laws were as stringent as Australia's.

"It's hard to imagine citizenship being approved without a signed request by an adult who has never even been to Italy,” she said.

"We want to see Senator Canavan able to return to the Ministerial portfolio as we need more leaders like him to keep standing up for people in the regions.

"While I don't usually agree with the Greens, I do feel for Larissa Waters as the dual citizenship was the result of Canadian legislation.”

Flynn MP, Ken O' Dowd declined to comment.

The Member for Flynn, Ken ODowd, Senator Matt Canavan and the Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry.
The Member for Flynn, Ken ODowd, Senator Matt Canavan and the Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry. Allan Reinikka ROK041116acattle1
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  high court italian citizen matthew canavan michelle landry minister for resources and northern australia

