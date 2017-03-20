Canavan criticises big company bosses calling for marriage equality

ROCKHAMPTON-based Senator Matt Canavan has weighed in on the marriage equality debate.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Mr Canavan, who is also the Resources Minister, saying the government should concentrate its efforts to reduce company tax and on getting its childcare changes through the Senate, rather than being sidetracked.

READ: Senator Matt Canavan talks about Adani.

A letter from 20 of the country's chief executives calling on the Turnbull government to legislate for same-sex marriage has reignited debate about the issue.

"The Coalition's policy is very clear. We think the Australian people deserve a say... it's resolved as far as the Coalition is concerned,” Senator Canavan reportedly said on ABC television on Sunday.

"We've got a lot of other things to get on with. A notion that we'd distract ourselves and go into other areas would be a massive distraction.”

Immigtation Minister Peter Dutton has urged Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull not to waver on same sex marriage.

Senator Canavan, who does not support same-sex marriage, said he wanted to see "a lot more respect” in the marriage equality debate.

"What I found uncomfortable this week is contempt for those who might have a different view,” Senator Canavan said.

He echoed criticisms of the companies that were signatories to the letter saying "customers of Qantas and Telstra shareholders deserve to have a say, too”.

And, The Sydney Morning Herald reported that he suggested changing Australia's marriage laws might damage relationships with regional trading partners that were more socially conservative.

"There's no chance that any of these countries will legislate any time soon,” Senator Canavan said, and mentioned countries such as Indonesia and Japan.

"How can we go to our region and respect their views as well? There can be different views on this subject. If we just had a little bit more respect and common sense we could probably deal with the matter.”