31°
News

Canavan criticises big company bosses calling for marriage equality

20th Mar 2017 10:45 AM
Matt Canavan.
Matt Canavan. Chris Ison ROK230616cland2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON-based Senator Matt Canavan has weighed in on the marriage equality debate.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Mr Canavan, who is also the Resources Minister, saying the government should concentrate its efforts to reduce company tax and on getting its childcare changes through the Senate, rather than being sidetracked.

READ: Senator Matt Canavan talks about Adani.

A letter from 20 of the country's chief executives calling on the Turnbull government to legislate for same-sex marriage has reignited debate about the issue.

"The Coalition's policy is very clear. We think the Australian people deserve a say... it's resolved as far as the Coalition is concerned,” Senator Canavan reportedly said on ABC television on Sunday.

"We've got a lot of other things to get on with. A notion that we'd distract ourselves and go into other areas would be a massive distraction.”

Immigtation Minister Peter Dutton has urged Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull not to waver on same sex marriage.

Senator Canavan, who does not support same-sex marriage, said he wanted to see "a lot more respect” in the marriage equality debate.

"What I found uncomfortable this week is contempt for those who might have a different view,” Senator Canavan said.

He echoed criticisms of the companies that were signatories to the letter saying "customers of Qantas and Telstra shareholders deserve to have a say, too”.

And, The Sydney Morning Herald reported that he suggested changing Australia's marriage laws might damage relationships with regional trading partners that were more socially conservative.

"There's no chance that any of these countries will legislate any time soon,” Senator Canavan said, and mentioned countries such as Indonesia and Japan.

"How can we go to our region and respect their views as well? There can be different views on this subject. If we just had a little bit more respect and common sense we could probably deal with the matter.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  marriage equality rockhampton matt canavan

FIFO wife opens up about struggle

FIFO wife opens up about struggle

THE stresses of fly-in, fly-out work are well known. As a "FIFO wife” herself, Kristie-Lee Alfey has heard the stories.

BREAKING: Gladstone lawyer, firm owner under investigation

Gladstone solicitor, David McHenry, has had his practising certificate cancelled and is now being investigated by the Legal Services Committee.

A Gladstone lawyer is under investigation as of last Thursday.

Motel manager refuses eviction notice of $70K rent arrears

The Ambassador Motel on Yaamba Road, Rockhampton.

Eviction notice ordered to be served last month

Canavan criticises big company bosses calling for marriage equality

Matt Canavan.

Senator says more respect needs to be shown

Local Partners

Meet the sourdough enthusiasts cooking up a storm

These wood-fire oven lovers are the neighbours you wish you had

Local cancer survivor the face of Rocky Relay for Life

FIGHTER: Lyndel Onions is the face of Rockhampton Relay for Life 2017 after surviving breast cancer.

Six years ago, she was told she had just 18 months to live

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Rockhampton choir gets classic and classy

GLAM: (L to R) Annette Murray, Glenn Beattie, Mary Davies, Birgit Nedela, Irene Gauntlet, Amanda Hopkins.

You're invited to an evening singing, music and frivolities

Local bar celebrating all things poetry

Jodie van de Wetering at The Red Dahlia Bar.

The Red Dahlia Bar will host its first poetry night this weekend

Hanson brothers announce dates for Middle of Everywhere tour

TICKETS for Hanson’s Middle Of Everywhere tour go on sale next Monday.

REVIEW: My Fair Lady is one loverly show

The costumes for My Fair Lady have been modelled on the original designs by Cecil Beaton.

DAME Julie Andrews brings classic back to life at QPAC.

‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

Married At First Sight’s Nadia finally snaps.

AFTER weeks of bullying by her TV husband, MAFS wife finally snaps.

Carrie Bickmore on 'vicious outrage' aimed at Rachel Finch

Carrie Bickmore is now on radio with co-host Tommy Little on the HIT network.

“The immediate reaction was vicious outrage."

Katy Perry tried to 'pray her gay away' in Jesus camps

Katy Perry photographed by Vanity Fair after the 2017 Academy Awards

KATY Perry has revealed that she’s done more than just kiss girls.

Have a conversation about health and fine arts

TWO WORDS: Rockhampton Art Gallery director Bianca Acimovic.

UQ Rural Clinical School looking to stir up a debate

Adele cracks it: 'If one more person... I swear to god'

ADELE stopped her concert mid-show to chastise a security guard.

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $339,000

You will feel right at home when you step inside this stunning low set brick home in family friendly Frenchville. Perfect for a couple or small family starting out...

Lot 37 Foxglove Avenue, Forest Park

8 (Lot 37) Snow Gum Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $168,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 37, a well-proportioned 710m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Sensational Brick Home/805m2/Breathtaking City Views -$489,000

8 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $489,000

This amazing Property showcases all the very best features YOU have been looking for - Stunning Lowset, Fully A/C, Brick and Tiled Roof Home, Prestigious Elevated...

Modern 4 bed, 2 bath brick home only $329,000!

14 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 1 $329,000

Modern 4 bed, 2 bath brick home only $329,000! Be quick to inspect this low maintenance, low-set brick home in the thriving suburb of Norman Gardens. This...

Owner Says - PICK ME!!!!

46 Jardine Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 1 $249,000

REDUCED AGAIN - Now down to $249,000. The owner wants this gem SOLD! Come and take a look there is nothing to do, fully renovated this is a great first home or...

Spacious Family Sized Gable

8 Curtis Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Positioned in a fantastic Wandal location this very affordable gable offers comfortable living with character and charm. * Polished floors / high ceilings *...

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 Auction

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

Stunning, Cool, Family Home With Shed -Ony $449,000!

13 Neish Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

You will absolutely love this vibrant, cool, comfortable, a/c, lowset brick family home, perfectly located in a quiet cul de sac street, in the heart of Norman...

Family Home, Rockyview, 5147m Lot (1 Acre Plus)

4 Kendall Court, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 6 $560,000

Located at 4 Kendall Court, Olive Estate, Rockyview is this 4 bedroom family home in a quiet cul-d-sac with plenty of room for the kids to run and play. Features...

Superior Brick Family Home In Stunning Cascade Gardens Estate!

5 League Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $495,000

STOP LOOKING- THIS IS THE ONE FOR YOUR FAMILY! Welcome to 5 League Place, Norman Gardens - what an absolutely stunning a/c lowset brick and tile, family home, only...

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

What can $1.2 million buy you on the Capricorn Coast?

Keppel Real Estate.Photo Contributed

Mountain views, a gorgeous back deck, lush green improved pastures

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Massive Zilzie property sells, and you won't believe the view

RECENT SALE: A property in Zilzie Bay with spectacular views sells, with a previous asking price of over $900,000

The massive 9,400sqm property sold last month

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!