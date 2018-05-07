Canavan demands explanation after coal-fired plan dismissed

PRO-COAL: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Minister for Resources Senator Matthew Canavan in front of the RG Tanner coal terminal.

PRO-COAL: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Minister for Resources Senator Matthew Canavan in front of the RG Tanner coal terminal. Mike Richards GLA070417MATT

PASSIONATE coal burning advocate Resources Minister Matt Canavan was demanding evidence after being told there no longer was an investment case for coal-fired power.

The Energy Security Board chairwoman Kerry Schott, architect of Malcolm Turnbull's new energy policy the National Energy Guarantee (NEG), stated that new coal-fired plants could no longer compete economically with renewable energy sources including pumped hydro, gas, wind and solar.

The declaration had pro-coal federal MPs, including Senator Canavan, seeking evidence to substantiate her conclusions which went against the advice provided to his government through the Finkel review.

"The Finkel review concluded that today solar with storage was 70 per cent more expensive than a new coal-fired power station," Senator Canavan said.

"It is extremely important we make the right choices to produce the cheapest power in Australia. Around 50,000 Australians work in metals manufacturing and their jobs rely on us getting this right."

Dr Schott said the NEG was technology-neutral and time would tell how the market responded to the government's changes to energy policy but the most commercial outcomes were expected to prevail.

Senator Canavan, along with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and state members of the LNP, have all strongly voiced their support in recent times for the deployment of a new High Efficiency Low Emissions (HELE) coal-fired power station in either Central or Northern Queensland.

Senator Canavan believed all options of power should be considered in the region.

"It seems absolutely strange that we would be exporting millions of tonnes of coal from north Queensland, but not at least consider using it for our own power needs," he said last year.