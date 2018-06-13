Canavan demands QLD government give coal its deserved credit

RESOURCE ADVOCATE: Resources Minister Matt Canavan wants the coal industry to receive the props it has earned.

STAUNCH pro-coal advocate, Senator Matt Canavan has attacked the Queensland Government for not giving coal its due.

The Federal Minister for Resources and Northern Australia said coal mining was the reason for Queensland's rosy budget rosy yet it received no verbal recognition in the budget speech

"Jackie Trad's refusal to admit her reliance on coal in today's Budget is an insult to the thousands of hard working Queenslanders employed in the coal industry,” Senator Canavan said.

"Coal is a love that dare not speak its name for the Queensland Government.

"Coal royalties have contributed more than a billion dollars in extra income for the Queensland Government to allow it to fund infrastructure projects.”

Senator Canavan said coal had allowed the Queensland Government to employ teachers, nurses and police but it has received no acknowledgement in the Treasurer's speech.

"Coal royalties have increased by some $1.3 billion since last year's budget. Overall, royalties on energy and mineral resources are projected at more than $4.3 billion,” he said.

"The words 'coal' and 'mining' are completely absent from the Treasurer's speech despite their fundamental importance to the Queensland economy.

"The Labor party is once again demonstrating that it knows how to spend money but not earn money.”

Senator Canavan said to maintain public services, we need a strong economy and a strong mining sector.

"How can the Queensland Government defend the thousands of jobs in our mining sector if they won't even mention them?” he said.

"The hard working Queenslanders employed in the resources industry deserve better.”