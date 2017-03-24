Canavan: If India doesn't buy Queensland coal they'll get it elsewhere

RESOURCES Minister Senator Matt Canavan says he is confident people power will prevail, despite an environmental campaign against Adani's mine.

The campaign was launched on Wednesday by former Greens leader Bob Brown who said it will be bigger than Stop the Franklin.

Mr Canavan was talking to the ABC's Fran Kelly who also interviewed Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow on her Radio National Breakfast program this week.

He told Ms Kelly that Cr Strelow had done incredible work to build support for the project and to campaign for Adani to have its fly-in fly-out base in Rockhampton.

Mr Canavan rejected claims 70,000 jobs would be lost due to damage on the Great Barrier Reef if the mine went ahead.

"I reject those arguments...as does the Supreme Court of Queensland,” he said.

"This is an argument conservation groups have put to the court, that the coal mine would cause global warming and damage the Great Barrier Reef.

"But the court rightly pointed out that if we don't supply India with coal from Queensland, they will get that coal elsewhere, which they are doing right now.”

He said the coal India currently used was a "much, much lower quality than the coal in Queensland”.

Ms Kelly said a report by Greenpeace and the Sierra Club this week showed the amount of coal power being built around the world had fallen by 62% and overall demand for coal had fallen due to policy shifts in China and India.

She questioned whether that would make it more difficult for Adani to attract financing to Carmichael and why a new coal basin would be developed considering the controversy.

Mr Canavan said while everything he's heard was that Adani was very confident, a final decision hadn't been made.

"I think the facts that are put around about coal are sometimes very selective, and not particularly well informed,” he said.

"We've had, this century, a 60% increase in the use of coal in the world.

"That's in 16 years...it's the most rapid increase in the use of coal in recorded history.

"It remains 40% of the world's electricity supply and has done consistently for 40 years.”

Mr Canavan told the ABC that India was one of the fastest growing economies in the world and would have a huge demand for electricity and energy.

"They've got a huge solar program, but they're going to need coal as well,” he said.

"I'm obviously hopeful that if the Galilee Basin goes ahead, it won't just be about Adani.

"There's a lot of focus on Adani, but it's also about attracting new mines in the area as well.

"If there is a rail line built, that will allow new mines to move in and thousands of more jobs to be created.”