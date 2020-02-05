Canavan in hot water over a NRL club conflict of interest

HOT WATER: CQ’s footy loving Senator Matt Canavan, seen here participating in the pollies vs press touch footy match at Parliament House in Canberra, could be in trouble over a conflict of interest. Picture Kym Smith

ROCKHAMPTON based Senator Matt Canavan has expressed confidence that he hadn’t breached Ministerial standards by failing to declare his membership with the NRL’s North Queensland Cowboys before waving through a $20 million loan to the club in his capacity as the Minister for Northern Australia.

In a statement the Senator acknowledged his failure to declare a $55 annual membership of the Cowboys he had held for several years, which he only recalled having in the past week.

“The membership was not a gift, I paid for it myself. It entitled me to discounts on game tickets (which I never used) and a Cowboys Leagues Club membership among other things,” Senator Canavan said.

“After I became aware of this membership, I rectified my declaration as soon as I could when the Senate resumed this week.

“I do not believe that I have breached Ministerial standards but I have referred the matter to the Prime Minister and the Secretary of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Department is currently investigating the matter.”

Last November the board of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility provided him with notice of an Investment Decision to the Cowboys Rugby League Football Limited to build a high performance training centre next to the new North Queensland Stadium in Townsville.

The approval of a $20 ­million NAIF loan complemented a $15 million funding ­commitment from the Federal Government to the North Queensland Cowboys so the club would build its new centre of excellence next to ­Townsville’s new Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

He said he didn’t have any control or influence over the football club itself but ­acknowledged it was an ­interest he should have declared.

“I should add that under the NAIF Act I don’t approve loans. I have a limited ability as the minister to reject loans, but at the same time I have to declare that and be upfront with the Australian people on that failure,” he said,

Senator Canavan is currently sitting on the backbench after resigning as a Minister to support Barnaby Joyce’s failed bid for the Nationals leadership.

This comes after Senator Bridget McKenzie was forced to resign from her Ministerial role in the past week over approving a $36,000 sports grant to a Victorian gun club.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Scott Morrision said he asked Senator Canavan to update his declaration of private interests, as all Ministers are required to do.

“In the case of Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility funding, the decisions are made by the NAIF,” the spokesperson said.

“The Prime Minister has asked for advice from the Secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet on the matter raised by Senator Canavan.”

Shadow Minister for Northern Australia Murray Watt said Senator Canavan was happy to take the credit for the funding when he claimed to “approve” it in December, but he wants to run away from it now that things have got a bit murky.

“Matt Canavan may want to split hairs over his ­membership but the Prime Minister set the test several days ago and the Senator has failed the same conflict of interest test that cost Bridget McKenzie her Ministry,” Senator Watt said.

“If it was enough to stop her coming back to Cabinet, Matt Canavan shouldn’t come back either.

“Senator Canavan is now using the latest round of Nationals’ leadership chaos to avoid scrutiny of his clear conflict of interest.

“He needs to tell us how long he has known about this conflict of interest.”

Senator Canavan was forced to resign from Cabinet in July 2017 over doubts that he was eligible to be a member of the parliament after discovering that he might be an Italian citizen.