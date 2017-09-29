Canavan: Mum didn't sign me up

IN a new twist, Senator Matt Canavan has revealed his mum never signed him up to Italian citizenship, as previously thought.

Seven federal politicians, including Senator Canavan and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, face disqualification from Parliament due to their status as dual citizens.

Senator Canavan held a press conference in July revealing his mother lodged documents with the Italian consulate in 2006 to make herself and her three children Italian residents.

But, in his written submission to the High Court last night, in advance of hearings next month to determine the eligibility of the seven politicians, his lawyers said those documents never sought to confer citizenship on him.

