37°
News

Canavan: Mum didn't sign me up

by Matthew Killoran, The Courier-Mail

IN a new twist, Senator Matt Canavan has revealed his mum never signed him up to Italian citizenship, as previously thought.

Seven federal politicians, including Senator Canavan and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, face disqualification from Parliament due to their status as dual citizens.

Senator Canavan held a press conference in July revealing his mother lodged documents with the Italian consulate in 2006 to make herself and her three children Italian residents.

But, in his written submission to the High Court last night, in advance of hearings next month to determine the eligibility of the seven politicians, his lawyers said those documents never sought to confer citizenship on him.

Read more at the Courier-Mail

Related Items

Topics:  dual citizenship editors picks italy matt canavan senate

News Corp Australia
Dear 'De Mented': Rocky man's shocking letter from nbn

Dear 'De Mented': Rocky man's shocking letter from nbn

Rockhampton's Paul Madsen hadn't even gotten to the body of his letter from nbn and he was already seeing red.

48 hours in Rocky: When heat could hit record-breaking point

Weather outlook for Rocky as we suffer sweltering heat, smoke, smog.

LETTERS: Misguided response to crocodile killing

A 5.2m crocodile found shot in the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton on Thursday, September 21.

Brian Morris says PETA's croc killer bounty is misguided.

OPINION: A brighter future could be on the way

BRIGHT FUTURE: A recovery vehicle moves a sled down a track after a test of a Hyperloop One propulsion system.

Robert Forsythe says a bright future is beckoning us.

Local Partners