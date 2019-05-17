Canavan on the importance of Senate voting

Minister for Resources Matt Canavan at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, February 14, 2019. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Minister for Resources Matt Canavan at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, February 14, 2019. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING MICK TSIKAS

SENATE voting is a daunting task for many, especially when the 2019 Queensland Senate ballot paper contains 83 candidates and measures about half a metre.

However the Senate paper is 40 per cent smaller that 2016's which boasted a record 112 candidates.

The fact is, the Senate is just as important as the Lower House when it comes to the mechanics of Australian governance.

According to Minister for Northern Australia and Resources, Senator Matt Canavan, a trend called "leakage” has emerged, which suggests many voters may be misusing their Senate vote.

Leakage is a term used in political circles, and occurs when someone votes for their chosen representative in their electorate, and then votes completely different on their Senate ballot paper.

Senator Canavan said the 2016 election saw an almost 40 per cent rate leakage for people who voted LNP in the lower house.

He likened the Senate ballot paper to "a shopping list”, and said people tend to "go shopping” with their senate vote, which was one of the possible explanations for the leakage trend.

He said the proliferation and ability of minor parties to perform well in the Senate was an example of shopping, which possibly resulted in leakage.

Senator Canavan said "the influence of the minor parties in the Senate has been a retrograde step” which leads to increased grandstanding.

He feared the role of the Senate as a mechanism to "duly and calmly assess issues” was becoming lost as the influence of minor parties increased.

Senator Canavan also pointed out the often niche and localised agendas of minor parties did not align with the national duty required from a Senator and led to an over representation of political fringes.

"It takes a lower vote to be elected to the Senate and then they use that power to leverage,” he said.

"For a minor party to be elected to the Senate, they often have to be controversial, which lends itself to more grandstanding.”

However a return to balance could be on the cards following the removal of group voting tickets.

This will be the first time a half Senate election has occurred under the new voting system with abolished group voting tickets.

Between 1984 and 2013, voters could mark any square with a simple vertical line, and let the parties sort out the preferences.

Now voters must number at least six parties parties above the line, or at least 12 candidates below the line with the order of the numbers dictating preferences.

Senator Canavan expressed optimism for the coming election with the removal of the group voting tickets which he labelled "an abomination”.

"At least now your vote won't get transferred to a party without your expressed direction,” he said.

He said an informed Senate vote was the only way to stop "radical” policy.

Despite his unfavourable opinions on the role minor parties play in the Senate, Senator Canavan said he would "oppose any formal restrictions on people running for parliament.”

Senator Canavan urged anyone voting for a major party to vote accordingly in the Senate.

Most how-to-vote cards handed out by volunteers will also explain how to fill out the Senate ballot paper.