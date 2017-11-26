Canavan reveals the big lesson CQ voters delivered

ROCKHAMPTON-based Senator Matt Canavan says people in the regions want to have someone in their corner fighting for them.

That's the lesson he's taken out of yesterday's disappointing performance for the LNP in the Queensland election.

Mr Canavan wasn't sugar coating the situation as he went one-on-one with experienced political journalist Barrie Cassidy this morning on ABC's Insiders program.

BARRIE CASSIDY: So an eight per cent swing against the LNP. What went wrong, what drove that swing against your party?

MATT CANAVAN: It's a very challenging political environment, particularly in regional Queensland Barrie, where the swing for the One Nation Party was strong. It's tough times, it's been a tough couple of years economically. And this is often what happens when the conservative side of politics does split. For those that go to parties like One Nation it's a cathartic experience, but it doesn't really deliver results. And we've seen for One Nation last night a very disappointing result, but that hasn't translated into seats, and it has made it difficult for the Liberal National Party to pick up those seats in regional areas it needed. I think it's also important to say that despite the hung parliament situation in Queensland, the redistribution against the LNP made it very difficult in Brisbane. They were already starting behind the eight ball. Right now the Labor Party have gone backwards from where they were, and while they are ahead in a number of seats, it's very very close. It's no ringing endorsement for Annastacia Palaszczuk's call for a majority Government.

BARRIE CASSIDY: Do you need now though to really confront this dilemma that you've had with One Nation for quite a while? How do you deal with that? You're losing votes to One Nation and only half of them, or a little over half of them come back. Was it the right approach to flirt with them in a way by saying that you would even consider working with them in Government?

MATT CANAVAN: Well first of all, I don't quite accept that we've been dealing with it for a long time, really the One Nation Party have come back since the Federal election last year...

BARRIE CASSIDY: And Western Australia of course.

MATT CANAVAN: ...so it's been just over a year now. I think what will be different at a federal election, in terms of the next election we're facing, will be of course at a federal level we have a separate Nationals party room, we'll have a separate Nationals campaign. And this is confirmation for me of how important it is at a federal level to have a strong Nationals Party, hopefully with Barnaby Joyce re-elected in a week's time. And we've got to get out there and show people why we fight for them, why we go to Canberra and deliver results like getting dams on the table, like supporting workers in coal mines, like getting everybody in regional Queensland moving ahead because they've got a strong voice in Canberra. That's the clear message from last night - people in the regions want to have someone in their corner fighting for them.

BARRIE CASSIDY: But do you think though Canberra was a help or a hindrance given what's going on in the nation's capital at the moment?

MATT CANAVAN: I don't think it had much impact either way. I'm not going to sugar coat it Barrie, it's been a pretty tough few months for us in Canberra and I'm not going to sit here and say we were a massive help or positive impact for the Liberal National Party in Queensland. But at the same time, there was no real discussion of federal issues at this campaign. You always look at your opponents' advertising to see what actually is working or coming through in the research. And the Labor Party focussed very heavily on trying to recreate or reincarnate the demons from the last election and the Newman Government, that was very much their focus, the potential for what the Parliament would be after an election. Federal issues didn't get a look in.

BARRIE CASSIDY: You'd have to be a bit troubled though, wouldn't you, that out in the regions the LNP primary vote was only marginally better than Labor's?

MATT CANAVAN: Well that goes to my point Barrie, that I do think it's testament to the need for a strong Nationals Party right across Australia, but including in regional Queensland. Only 15 months ago the Nationals Party federally increased the number of seats it had, so it wasn't that long ago. Now there has been a resurgence of some of that conservative vote. But the strong message for those that want change, those that want parties in regional Queensland to fight for them, is we've got to unite behind and not split away. And what it looks like happening last night is that the Labor Party are going to win something like 10 or 11 seats - about a quarter of their seats at the moment - won on the back of One Nation preferences. So, this is what can happen when the vote on the conservative side of politics splits.

BARRIE CASSIDY: On the Adani mine, do you now accept that there is a strong sentiment against that mine in Queensland, and particularly in the South East?

MATT CANAVAN: Absolutely not Barrie, that'll be the propaganda that's put around from the Greens. I've seen stuff from GetUp out there saying 70 per cent of people were against this mine, but in the same seats, some seats you got swings to the LNP in some seats you don't have it at all. The reality is, in regional Queensland this mine is greatly supported. There was a debate up in Townsville last week where the whole room, basically to a man, was support for the mine at the debate and wants this to project to go ahead...Any Labor Queensland Government that seeks to try and stop this project will have that hung around their heads in regional Queensland.

BARRIE CASSIDY: The GetUp poll you referred to by the way didn't suggest there was opposition to the mine, it was opposition to the one billion dollar loan, and it ran to 70 per cent in a couple of seats, against the loan.

MATT CANAVAN: And it didn't correlate with the Greens vote or the outcome at all. I think largely Barrie, for the people of Brisbane and South East Queensland, I don't hear Adani come up that much. It's not something front and centre in people's minds, which is not surprising given the mine is about 1500 kilometres away...

BARRIE CASSIDY: The media and politicians seemed to talk about Adani during the election campaign more than any other issue.

MATT CANAVAN: Well as I say, it is a big issue in regional Queensland. In regional Queensland, the Labor Party vote is less than 30 per cent, the Greens vote is almost non-existent. So something like two-thirds of voters are voting for parties that are massively behind it. Labor say they're behind the mine too, look it will be interesting to see where the Queensland Labor Party goes now on that issue. But as I say, if they seek to destroy the thousands of jobs that would be created, and the hundreds of jobs that are already created from this mine, that will be hung around their necks and that will be a great millstone for the Labor Party going into any future elections in regional Queensland.

BARRIE CASSIDY: But that billion dollar loan now won't go ahead?

MATT CANAVAN: Well, as I said last week, it's up to - the Queensland Government can veto, they're in their rights to do it...

BARRIE CASSIDY: And you said you would respect that though, you said you would now respect that promise?

MATT CANAVAN: Providing of course, I suppose the Labor Party wouldn't break another promise and backflip again. Keep in mind, the Labor Party in Queensland applied for this loan. They wrote to us in February last year and confirmed it six months ago, applying for the loan. And then three weeks before the election they said, oh even if the application's successful we're going to veto it. If they are re-elected I expect that to happen. Keep in mind Barrie, the Rockhampton Mayor you mentioned earlier, she said explicitly last night she ran for election because the Labor Party pulled their support for Adani. And she's probably won, and if the Labor Party need her vote to form Government of course they'll a deal. All this rubbish about them not doing deals is about as believable as when they said it last time.

BARRIE CASSIDY: Well they might not have to do a deal.

MATT CANAVAN: But if they do a deal with her what's going to happen? I don't know. Let's wait and see, we've got to wait for the results to come back.