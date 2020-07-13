Canavan says key CQ link is out of tune

GET IT FIXED: The Rockhampton Yeppoon Road is a notorious high-crash zone and has now become a key election issue.

It is fast becoming one of the biggest talking points of the 2020 state election – the state of Yeppoon-Rockhampton road.

Senator Matt Canavan, Keppel LNP candidate Adrian DeGroot and Rockhampton LNP candidate Tony Hopkins fronted media this morning on the Artillery Rd Intersection, perhaps the most problematic point in the Rockhampton – Yeppoon link.

The stretch has been a high crash area in recent times.

Senator Canavan said a $60 million Federal commitment was a priority for the area.

He said the condition of the road was screaming out for attention.

“If you’ve got a piano on the back of your truck, you’re going to need to retune it by the end of the drive to Rocky because the maintenance has not been done,” he said.

“We’re going to fix the backlog of road maintenance.”

Mr DeGroot said the road and Artillery Rd intersection in particular would be a focus in his run for government.

“The LNP within 100 days of being in office will deliver a budget and if I’m the member for Keppel,” he said.

“I’ll make sure we get our fair share of roads maintenance and upgrades.”

Mr Hopkins, who owns a local haulage company, said the road was a standout concern for his drivers.

“Anything that increases productivity in the transport industry by one per cent worth a billion dollars to the economy,” he said.

“Trucks are getting bigger and the road maintenance is getting worst.”

In June, the federal and state governments allocated Rockhampton – Yeppoon Road a cash injection totalling in $5m to begin works immediately.

Ms Lauga previously said the works will bring 16 jobs with contracts likely go to tender in this month.

ROAD UPGRADE: Due to start soon, a 13 km stretch of the Rockhampton to Yeppoon road from Mackays Rd to Iron Pot Road will benefit from a $5 million overhaul.

Works on a 12km stretch between Iron Pot and Bondoola and will begin in September according to the state government.

One Nation also announced the stretch and the Artillery Rd intersection was a primary focus for Keppel Candidate Wade Rothery’s campaign.

Federal and State funding of $80 million of has already been allocated to upgrading the road in the coming years.