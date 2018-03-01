Canavan staring down possible demotion in Cabinet reshuffle

IN THE game of politics, sometimes there's a price to be paid for loyalty.

As an fierce supporter of the recently resigned leader of the Nationals, Barnaby Joyce, Senator Matt Canavan's future as the Minister of Northern Australia is currently hanging in the balance.

Having taken over the top job on Monday, new Nationals leader Michael McCormack intended to host special meeting of Nationals MPs to discuss portfolio arrangements.

This meeting was postponed when they realised two senior members senators - deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie and Senator Canavan - would not be available to attend.

After winning leadership ballot, running on a platform of maintaining party stability, it was understood that Mr McCormack didn't intend to not make any major changes in terms of which Nationals hold ministries beyond finding someone to fill his vacated portfolio of veterans affairs.

Former minister Darren Chester, who did the numbers for Mr McCormack, was the favourite to take over in Veterans Affairs.

Queensland MP Keith Pitt, who was also dumped from the Ministry last year by Barnaby Joyce, could also be in the running for a promotion.

There is debate ongoing about the possibility Mr McCormack pushing aside Nigel Scullion, David Littleproud or Matt Canavan to find a spot for Mr Chester and or Mr Pitt in the Ministry, but a demotion of any of these Ministers could potentially spark further hostilities within an already fractured party.

There was speculation that Mr McCormack wanted to determine whether Budget estimates reveals Mr Canavan was complicit in finding a job for Mr Joyce's mistress before making his decision.

Speaking on ABC radio yesterday, Senator Canavan said he hadn't sought any assurances from Mr McCormack about his role.

"It's completely a matter for the leader of the Nationals Party," Senator Canavan said.

"He will announce his team. I'll accept whatever he decides and all I commit to you and to my colleagues is to work very hard for our broader team."

"The change of a leader at the front of a party is obviously a traumatic period and there's no doubt there's disagreements and disputes about that."

Senator Canavan said it was very important now that as a party, they came together.

"We've got a strong tradition of being a strong, small, relatively small, unit within the Australian Parliament that punches above our weight, we have an incredible degree of mateship within the Nationals Party," he said.

"I'm sure we'll come together now that we have a new leader.

"Michael is the fourteenth leader we've had in 98 years and I fully expect him to have a long and successful tenure as leader like those that have gone before him."

The Senator said he intended to continue to try and provide a better future for the people he represented in the Nationals Party and in regional areas who often didn't get the same voice the our nation's politics compared to those in the major cities.