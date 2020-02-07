Canavan’s fall to backbench triggers Nationals rebellion

LOOK OUT: Nationals leader Michael McCormack (left) is in trouble with Barnaby Joyce threatening to lead a rebel group in the House of Representatives following Senator Canavan’s demotion to the back bench. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

THE political fall from grace of Rockhampton-based Nationals Senator Matt Canavan has sparked discontent within the party and the threat of a rebel group splintering off to derail the Coalition Government’s political agenda.

Regarded as one of the National party’s brightest talents, the former Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Canavan was one of the losers of leader Michael McCormacks Cabinet reshuffle, relegated to the back bench after doing the “honourable thing” by resigning in support of Barnaby Joyce’s leadership bid.

Senator Matthew Canavan and Nationals Leader Barnaby Joyce. Picture: SUPPLIED

After sitting in the role of Minister for Resources and Northern Australia for more than two years, Senator Canavan was replaced by Bundaberg based Keith Pitt, a former sugar cane farmer, tradesman and engineer, who will helm a new super-portfolio of Resources, Northern Australia and Water.

Outraged by Mr McCormack’s decision to shun Joyce’s backers for Cabinet positions in the reshuffle, Mr Joyce has warned Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday that it created a “precarious position” where a group of rebel Nationals would be formed in the House of Representatives.

The government holds a slender two seat majority which is under threat from at least three Nationals MPs – Barnaby Joyce, George Christensen and Llew O’Brien – who were prepared to use their balance of power to vote down government legislation in retaliation for Mr McCormack’s refusal to promote any of his opponents to the frontbench.

Mr Morrison called for calm after Mr Joyce’s warning about the breakaway group saying he recognised the instability and resentment caused by a leadership challenge and would be prepared to listen to all MPs’ particular concerns about legislation.

It is unclear if Senator Canavan will go rouge in his role on the back bench but he will reveal his plans for the future in an interview this afternoon with The Morning Bulletin.