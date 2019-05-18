Menu
Quentin Pongia in action for the Canberra Raiders against Penrith in 1997.
Rugby League

Raiders legend dead at age 48

18th May 2019 2:17 PM

RUGBY league great and Canberra Raiders legend Quentin Pongia has passed away following a battle with cancer.

The 48-year-old Kiwi legend was held in high esteem within the game and was considered one of the toughest players to lace the boots.

The rugby league community rallied around Pongia in November last year when he had a tumour removed from his bowel.

Pongia played for New Zealand and was selected to go on the Kiwis' 1993 tour of Great Britain and France. He played in all five Tests on the tour and also represented NZ at the 1995 World Cup.

After his five-year stint at the Raiders, he played for the Auckland Warriors, Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra and the Wigan Warriors.

He was the NZRL player of the year in 1998.

Pongia retired from rugby league after discovering he had hepatitis B.

