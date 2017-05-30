Cancellation of discount show ride tickets fuels online speculation

RIDING ON: Rockhampton Show-goers enjoy the spinning Coaster ride at the 2016 show.

FAMILIES looking to save money on show rides have expressed disappointment at the cancellation of discount ride tickets just two weeks out from the Rockhampton Show.

The cancellation was a hot topic on Facebook yesterday as people speculated on the reasons behind the decision.

A Rockhampton Show Society spokesperson said "an issue” had been identified with the "Bonus Dollar” ride tickets available for pre-purchase.

In a message on Facebook, organisers advised those who had already purchased ticket bundles to return them to the Rockhampton Show office for a full refund.

A bundle of 30 tickets could be purchased for $25, giving an effective discount of $5 for selected rides.

Instead, tickets can be bought on the day of the show with any discounts at the discretion of the private operators running the rides.

The spokesperson was unable to provide an explanation for the recall, saying they could only advise there had been an issue identified.

They said as far as the society was aware, there would be rides and showbags at the event.

Facebook speculation that the issue with the Bonus Dollars was related to a tragic crash in northern New South Wales that claimed the lives of three teens from a travelling show family was not correct, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said society members offered their deepest sympathies to the family, who it's understood were due to start their northern show run this week.