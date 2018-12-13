Menu
Firefighters battle a blaze in Gracemere.
Firefighters battle a blaze in Gracemere. Kerri-Anne Mesner
News

CANCELLED: No thanks to emergency services this weekend

13th Dec 2018 5:55 PM

AN event organised to thank those who protected the community from potentially devastating bushfires has been cancelled due to the approaching Tropical Cyclone Owen.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said some of the very volunteers who were being honoured this weekend would be busy protecting the community yet again.

Cr Strelow said she was very disappointed the event couldn't go ahead this weekend.

"Obviously we had already moved it from Cedric Archer Park to Gracemere Community Hall to keep out of the rain, but now that the forecast is getting worse we don't want the event to be a total wash out," she said.

"After Christmas we will look at other options for the community to be able to say thank you to those who helped us during the bushfires."

