Cancer bell ringer supports fundraiser for sick kids

TAMSYN Kiely couldn't speak more highly of the staff in the paediatric wards at the Rockhampton Hospital and Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

The Capricorn Coast mother-of-two has spent her fair share of time in those wards with her son, Anthony, during the past three and a half years.

Anthony, now nine, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) on February 25, 2014.

Tamsyn said her son's only real symptom leading up to the diagnoses was regular complaints about shine pain.

She said her and her husband, whose name is also Anthony, took their son to the doctors who originally said the pain was either from knocking about at school or growing pains.

Tamsyn said the pain continued for six weeks and the weekend before the diagnosis, Anthony was pale and walking "funny”.

She said the night before his diagnoses, Anthony spiked a fever and vomited. They gave him painkillers and sent him to bed and in the morning, his fever spiked again and he vomited again.

Tamsyn said they had a doctor's appointment booked already for that day and when they got to the appointment, Anthony developed a rash.

The Taranganba State School student was immediately taken to Rockhampton Hospital with suspected Meningitis, but the tests showed he actually had leukaemia.

His family, including his 12-year-old sister Emily, are supporting a fundraising campaign run by Woolworths and the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Nine-year-old Anthony Kiely rang the bell at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital on August 4, marking the end of he treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) which he was diagnosed with on February 25, 2014. Pictured with mum Tamsyn, dad Anthony and sister Emily. Contributed

The annual Regional Wall Token campaign raises funds for sick children in communities across Queensland and northern New South Wales.

All money raised through Woolworths stores in the Rockhampton region will help the Children's Hospital Foundation to fund equipment for all children admitted to the Paediatric Ward at the Central Queensland Hospital and brighten the lives of children like Anthony who call the region home.

Tamsyn said the staff at the paediatric wards of both hospital were fantastic and different.

She said Lady Cilento staff were all looking after oncology patients and were very helpful.

Tamsyn said the Rocky staff were very accommodating, checking with her and her husband what they could do to make Anthony's visits easier and more relaxing.

To support the campaign, you can purchase a $2 Wall Token from your local Woolworths between September 4 and October 1.

"There are almost 250 Woolworths stores across Queensland and Northern New South Wales, filled with team members passionate about making a difference for sick kids and their families,” Children's Hospital Foundation Chief Executive Officer Rosie Simpson said.

"For more than 30 years, Woolworths and their generous customers have helped the Children's Hospital Foundation raise more than $50 million to help fund life-saving research, vital medical equipment and support programs for sick kids.

"Childhood illness hurts. It hurts the kids who must endure it and it hurts their families. The Children's Hospital Foundation relies on the generosity of Woolworths team members and customers to help us continue our life-changing work.

"We're dedicated to helping sick kids, which is why it is vital to fund equipment for better treatments - because every child deserves the opportunity of a happy, healthy life.”

To find out more about the incredible stories of our sick kids and how your support is making a difference, head over to www.childrens.org.au/woolworths.