Rocky cancer council celebrates milestone

MILESTONE: Moyna Richarson with Angela Ryan from Cancer Council Queensland with volunteers at the Rockhampton lodge which celebrates 25 years of service.

FOR 25 years, Cancer Council Queensland's Rockhampton accommodation lodge has been a sanctuary of support and care to those in need.

Since the eight-unit lodge opened in 1993, around 72,000 room nights have been available to cancer patients and their families travelling to Rockhampton for treatment, helping to reduce the burden of cancer on those affected.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said the Rockhampton lodge provided access to vital treatment and care for regional cancer patients to ensure they have the best chance at survival.

"We're proud to have provided regional cancer patients from Central Queensland with a home-away-from-home for 25 years and with community support, we will continue to do this for many years to come," Ms McMillan said.

"Patients who live in regional and remote areas often have to travel to access lifesaving cancer treatment, which can be really difficult people physically, emotionally and financially.

"Our Rockhampton lodge offers a haven where they can stay at little to no out-of-pocket costs, and be supported throughout their stay and beyond.

"Our on-site support staff and volunteers work hard to make the lodge feel like home, transporting them to-and-from appointments, and providing access to vital other support services.

"Being able to offer a vital service, like the lodge, is only made possible through the generosity and support of the community."

For more information about Cancer Council Queensland, visit www.cancerqld.org.au or call 13 11 20.