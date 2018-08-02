Cancer Council volunteers fight to stop cancer

CANCER has been an unwelcome visitor at Alison Moody's door.

The CQ woman's husband, Paul, was diagnosed with mouth cancer two years ago which began a concerning and emotional period for them both and their family.

After being sent to Brisbane, Mr Moody was given radium and chemotherapy treatments, and was admitted to hospital for a month.

He has since been on the road to recovery, however, the experience still brought tears to Mrs Moody's eyes.

Mrs Moody, a passionate volunteer, was surrounded by like-minded ladies who devote their time to the Cancer Council as they prepared for this year's Daffodil Day campaign at Cancer Council's Rockhampton office on Upper Dawson Rd in Allenstown.

Christine Dobele has been a volunteer at Cancer Council in Rockhampton for about five years.

After being touched by cancer, she was asked to join the organisation on a voluntary basis - and it wasn't a hard decision to make.

"A good friend of mine whose worked for the Cancer Council for many years roped me in to help," she said.

Ms Dobele's brother is currently battling cancer, and her late mother-in-law also suffered from the disease.

"Daffodil Day is important to everyone...because it raises funds to continue the fight," she said.

The Central Queensland region turns yellow today to mark Daffodil Day, while the official occasion falls on August 24.

More than 300 Cancer Council volunteers across 23 sites will be selling fresh daffodils in Central Queensland in an effort to raise $1 million.

For more information, visit daffodilday.com.au or phone 1300 65 65 85.