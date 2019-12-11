Cancer crusaders make a difference to lives affected by disease

CENTRAL Queensland cancer crusaders have been recognised for their volunteering efforts as the highest fundraisers were announced.

Making a difference in the lives of those impacted by cancer, the year came to a close as Cancer Council Queensland took the opportunity to thank volunteers, committee members and the highest fundraisers in the region.

More than 10 volunteers were treated to a morning tea at the Frenchville Sports Club with Cancer Council Queensland executive Gemma Lock.

Cancer Council Queensland’s chief executive officer Chris McMillan said the Central Queensland community put in an amazing fundraising effort across the year.

“All the fundraising that has been undertaken right across the region during 2019 is simply fantastic,” she said.

“The Relay For Life target exceeded expectations, Daffodil Day saw all of Central Queensland turn yellow, Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea was a big hit, and the Yeppoon Walk for Women’s Cancers event had a great turnout.”

Cancer Council executive, Gemma Lock with highest fundraising individual, Melinda Hannon.

The Rockhampton branch was awarded Highest Fundraising Branch, while the Barcaldine Branch Cancer Free Challenge team won the Highest Fundraising Team award, and the Gladstone branch received the Spirit of Challenge award.

Meanwhile, Melinda Hannon was named the Highest Fundraising Individual, and Thomas Olman was titled Rookie, for showing strong dedication to fundraising.

Long-serving volunteer Shirley Shannon received recognition for her efforts over the past 30 years.

“I’d also like to extend a big thank-you to all volunteers who took on a support role throughout the year, being there for one-on-one support can make a big difference in the lives of those in the community impacted by cancer,” she said.

“Having volunteers across a wide range of areas has enabled Cancer Council Queensland to provide more support for Central Queensland locals and for that we are extremely grateful.

“I’d also like to thank all of the new volunteers who have joined us in 2019 and invite you to continue to make a difference in the lives of Queenslanders impacted by cancer in the new year.”

More information about Cancer Council Queensland and how to become a volunteer is available at cancerqld.org.au.