Cancer fighter stops in Rocky after 16 months in the saddle

Brent Bundy is riding his bike back from Cairns to Sydney to raise money for cancer research

Brent Bundy spends most days on the road, raising money for the Cancer Council, but his bike’s in need of parts which will take a week to arrive, so he’s hunkered down in Rockhampton.

Staying in a Quay St hotel, he’s looking forward to the high-octane fun of this weekend’s RockyNats.

Originally from Oregon, Mr Bundy has completed five fund-raising trips in the US and this was his first international venture.

COVID restrictions hit soon after he left Sydney 16 months ago, so not everything’s gone to plan, but he’s raised more than $5,000 for the Australian Cancer Council.

“My goal was $10,000,” said Mr Bundy who, having completed the Sydney-Cairns leg, is now on his way back to New South Wales.

“Every cent stays here in Australia.”

As Mr Bundy spoke to The Morning Bulletin on Fitzroy Street, a passing gentleman slipped a five-dollar note in his hand.

This long and arduous trip is called the Gina Bicycle Ride after a friend he lost in 2004.

But Mr Bundy himself has overcome enormous odds, learning to walk, talk and eat again following a car accident in which he broke his neck.

He then suffered a stroke and developed double vision which ended his career as a welder.

Yet Mr Bundy’s first impression of Australians is we’re the strong ones.

“When I left Sydney, there were, like, 400 fires and then there were floods and COVID; you guys have so much to deal with,” he said.

“But you just keep on fighting.”

Make sure to make Mr Bundy welcome if you see him around the city this week, and at RockyNats this weekend.

You can donate to the Brent Bundy Ride Gump on Facebook, or google Gina Bicycle Ride.